"For plant portraits, it has to be this beautiful prime, which has great bokeh capability," explains multi-award-winning photographer

Annie captured this image with the Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM lens

What does it take to make it as a photographer? I've been following the career path of a seasoned garden and landscape professional to find out what it really takes to break into the industry.

I caught up with Annie Green-Armytage – who works exclusively with Canon gear – to hear how she carved out a name for herself behind the lens.

Annie Green-Armytage (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage) Specialisms: Gardens, travel, and landscape. See more of Annie's work on her website.

Annie is a multi-award-winning photographer, writer and accredited psychotherapist with over two decades of experience in garden, travel and landscape photography. Her work has appeared in books and magazines around the world, celebrated for its ability to capture both the beauty of the natural world and the deeper emotional resonance of place.

Here's a closer look at Annie's journey – from her early days behind the lens to the personal philosophies that shape her work – along with the tools and techniques she uses to bring her vision to life. All the images featured here are available as fine art prints at her website.

Career Path

Annie's garden images have been recognised in the international press, winning many awards (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

When did you start out in your current photo genres? I started taking photographs at the age of seven, so photography has always been present in my life. After working as a studio assistant, studio photographer, student and computer analyst, I became a part-time freelancer after the birth of my first child so that I could spend time with her. I am a keen, if inept, gardener myself, so specializing in plants and gardens was a natural step.

What challenges did you face as a startup, and how did you overcome these? It was difficult to break into the editorial market completely cold. I knew no one at all. After a few brick walls, I found the solution was to write accompanying copy for my images. Apparently, I wasn't too bad at this and it led to a steady stream of editorial work nationally and internationally, and also a monthly garden feature, which I wrote and photographed for 20 years for our county magazine.

To highlight the fragility of the natural world, Annie celebrates the beauty of plants to help create positive change (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

What key skills are needed for your line of work? Listening well. I would say that is a key skill if you are trying to create any kind of interview-based feature. Really attending to what my interviewee is saying rather than forming the next question as they speak. I really enjoy the human side of the process. It's such a pleasure and a privilege talking to a garden owner and being allowed a glimpse into what is often a very private world.

Which social platforms are you on, which are your favorites, and how do you use each for your business? I'm really bad at social media and I don't enjoy it all that much. I am currently on Instagram but grudgingly. With the risk – pretty much a certainty, actually – of illegal image scraping by AI training bots, I think social media isn't a particularly attractive option for creatives in general at the moment. I am increasingly aware of how fragile the natural world has become. So while I am continuing to celebrate the beauty of our gardens and plants, I am also making work to highlight this, which is central to my direction right now. Not in a doom and gloom way but looking for positive ways to create change.

Annie swears by her 100mm macro lens for picking out natural details in garden shots (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

Amie’s photo kit

(Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

"Currently my go-to wide-angle lens, it is versatile and has great definition."

(Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

"For plant portraits it has to be this beautiful prime, which has great bokeh capability."

Gitzo eXact Traveller

(Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

"I'm always on the search for lighter and easier camera equipment to hike with. Carbon fibre is a game changer."

(Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

"I'm trying to cut down on flights. This came around Europe by train with me."

(Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

