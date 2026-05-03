This photographer spent 25 years documenting the small acts of kindness that often go unnoticed. His new book highlights "the art of being an American"
In Civics, William Meyers presents a 25-year visual record of New York City as a “microcosm of America,” paying homage to the everyday acts of public service
We tend to overlook the fact that society only functions because of countless small actions—especially those carried out in civic roles. Photographer William Meyers’ new book, Civics, brings those moments into focus, documenting everyday acts of engagement that “sustain the democratic fabric of the nation.”
Across 25 years, Meyers photographed New York’s offices, streets, public spaces, and neighborhoods in stark black and white. The result is a portrait of the city as a living system, revealing the often invisible machinery that keeps it running.
Civics is structured into seven thematic chapters, tracing a spectrum of civic life: formal political processes, public service, volunteer work, protests, charitable acts, and neighborhood interactions. Together, they highlight the “everyday labor” behind a functioning society.Article continues below
“Civics is a visual primer about not only the practice of citizenship but the art of being an American,” said art critic Brian T. Allen in a press release.
More than a survey of Meyers’ work, the book also functions as social commentary on the United States and its summer release coincides with the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Journalist Nicole Gelinas contributes an afterward that places the images within the broader context of urban policy and civic life.
Born in 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island, William Meyers worked in public service and business before turning to photography in the 1990s. His work has since been exhibited widely across the United States and Europe, in both solo and group exhibitions.
Civics will be released in hardcover this July, priced at $50 USD / £37 / AU$70. Meyers’ have yet to confirm vendors, but further details will be available on his website.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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