Forget sunsets, moonset photos are way cooler, and this NASA astronaut just proved it
NASA astronaut Anil Menon recently shared a series of moonset images taken from aboard the International Space Station, and it's surprising just how nicely these unedited frames turned out
I'm a sucker for a sunset shoot, but I think this NASA astronaut has not only opened my eyes to how amazing moonset photography can be, but also that it's probably just a little bit cooler, too.
I'm talking about Anil Menon, who is currently the flight engineer and on-orbit medical officer aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 75, and who recently, on November 24, shot a stunning series of images of the Moon dropping below the horizon of Earth.
From his vantage point in the Cupola, a seven-window module of the ISS, Menon captured his series using a Nikon Z9 and a Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens.
What he did state, however, and what is way more interesting, is that the images are completely unedited, yet the detail is still crystal clear. Although, unlike us Earth dwellers, Menon doesn't have to battle a hazy atmosphere clogging his frames.
In another Instagram post from the same day, Menon also shared a video of the same moonset in real time, which shows our only natural satellite drifting out of sight behind our home world.
Whether Menon captured this video separately from the images, or simply extracted the images from the video, is unknown. But if it's the latter, then the clarity and color of the scenes are even more impressive.
Along with his engineering skills and medical knowledge, it turns out Menon is pretty savvy with a camera, too. According to NASA, on October 29, he snapped a really good selfie while helping to install a new roll-out solar array on the International Space Station during a spacewalk.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But getting back to his moonset series from November 24, I think Menon’s frames are good inspiration for all of us not to neglect the Moon when it comes to landscape photography.
You may also like...
Here's our expert astrophotographer, Jamie Carter's, pick of the best cameras for astrophotography.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.