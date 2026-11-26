I'm a sucker for a sunset shoot, but I think this NASA astronaut has not only opened my eyes to how amazing moonset photography can be, but also that it's probably just a little bit cooler, too.

I'm talking about Anil Menon, who is currently the flight engineer and on-orbit medical officer aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 75, and who recently, on November 24, shot a stunning series of images of the Moon dropping below the horizon of Earth.

From his vantage point in the Cupola, a seven-window module of the ISS, Menon captured his series using a Nikon Z9 and a Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens.

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What he did state, however, and what is way more interesting, is that the images are completely unedited, yet the detail is still crystal clear. Although, unlike us Earth dwellers, Menon doesn't have to battle a hazy atmosphere clogging his frames.

In another Instagram post from the same day, Menon also shared a video of the same moonset in real time, which shows our only natural satellite drifting out of sight behind our home world.

Whether Menon captured this video separately from the images, or simply extracted the images from the video, is unknown. But if it's the latter, then the clarity and color of the scenes are even more impressive.

Along with his engineering skills and medical knowledge, it turns out Menon is pretty savvy with a camera, too. According to NASA, on October 29, he snapped a really good selfie while helping to install a new roll-out solar array on the International Space Station during a spacewalk.

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But getting back to his moonset series from November 24, I think Menon’s frames are good inspiration for all of us not to neglect the Moon when it comes to landscape photography.

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