If you’ve studied photography or been involved in the photographic world as a hobbyist, let alone a professional, then the current trend of authenticity being more important than perfection seems a bit odd.

Surely perfection is what we all strive for in our creative work, whether that’s photography, painting, writing, making music or whatever the pursuit might be.

After all, isn’t stretching ourselves in the hope of achieving perfection how we grow and learn? Don’t we all want to be the best version of ourselves and, as regards photography, portray our talents in literally the best light?

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If that’s the case, and I believe it is, then the taking and processing of photos that we envisage from the very outset will be raw and flawed is surely counterintuitive.

Yet we’re currently told that being accepting of – and even embracing – imperfection somehow makes our photography more ‘real’, rather than just more amateurish.

Sure, at the same time I get that folks are feeling fatigued from doomscrolling through perfect-looking AI or filter-enhanced images and videos – with social media actively encouraging us to be at our best, to game the algorithm.

But if AI is constantly scraping our human creativity to create artificial yet increasingly realistic interpretations, then AI is also going to adopt the imperfections that photographers who are anti-AI have been pursuing in the very hope of differentiating their work from AI.

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Therein lies an irony.

Given the above, being slapdash with my photographic skill set – or the current trend for buying the best digicams (or even the worst) for small-sensor, low-fi results – is all a bit nonsensical, right?

Sure, there can be happy accidents – and I’ve got plenty of photos that are not properly in focus or conventionally framed that I still love. That’s usually because they reveal a connection with the subject matter that draws the eye, despite any flaws.

But, in each case, I didn’t deliberately try to make them less than perfect in the hope of them being viewed as somehow more ‘authentic’.

Don’t get me wrong, I acknowledge that sometimes it can be briefly enjoyable to experiment with various plastic Lomo film cameras that deliver visibly soft images with light leaks – with the aim being experimentation and fun, rather than creating anything to keep long term.

The same is true when I use any Instax or Polaroid instant camera, where it’s more about the social interaction and sharing of physical prints than achieving perfectly focused or exposed images. But at the same time, I don’t prefer the pictures to look terrible.

Ultimately, making the best of the conditions and presented to me and taking the best image I can feels more real and authentic than aiming for deliberate imperfection – and the kind of image artefacts that digital photography has always strived to avoid.

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