Helmut Newton (1920-2004) was a German photographer that a lot of people loved and many people hated. His staged, provocative images blurred the lines between fashion, portraiture and nudes, and they still spark debate today.

A new exhibition presents a retrospective of the three books that made his name, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the first being published.

Helmut Newton's Early Books brings together more than 200 photographs from White Women (1976), Sleepless Nights (1978) and Big Nudes (1981), and together they make up a kind of "best of" from the period.

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The show sets out to take a more careful approach than earlier versions of the exhibition, reflecting how attitudes to Newton's work have shifted in recent years.

"A book gives a photographer an authority that magazines and newspapers can never offer," Newton wrote in his autobiography, adding that his first book "made a big furor because it was the first of its kind."

Why? Because it combined fashion and nudity, subtly, in images that read like film stills.

Rose Murder, Croisette, Cannes, 1975 (Image credit: © Helmut Newton Foundation)

Helmut Newton Villa d’Este, Lake Como, 1975 (Image credit: © Helmut Newton Foundation)

One example is a variant of his famous Yves Saint Laurent, Rue Aubriot image, shot at night in 1975 for French Vogue. A few minutes after taking it, he made a second version with a nude model. That idea, the same outfit shown clothed and unclothed, would later grow into his Naked and Dressed diptychs for Vogue.

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Sleepless Nights followed in 1978, mixing black-and-white and color images that had already appeared in magazines. Alongside his fashion work were smaller series that became iconic.

One featuring models in orthopedic braces, made shortly after the publication of JG Ballard's novel Crash. Another, focused on models with Hermès leather saddles, proved especially controversial.

Then there were the 'dummies', in which Newton used mannequins – at one point having them wired to the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris late at night. Stylists made them up so convincingly that it’s not always obvious which figures are real.

It was Big Nudes, though, that made Newton, by then in his early 60s, truly world-famous. The idea, he said, came from the oversized wanted posters for members of the Red Army Faction – a far-left militant group, put up by the West German police.

These inspired him to shoot full-length studio nudes on medium format and print them life-size.

Karl Lagerfeld, Paris, 1976 (Image credit: © Helmut Newton Foundation)

This exhibition first appeared as White Women, Sleepless Nights, Big Nudes at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, before touring Berlin, Los Angeles and Italy. The foundation's director, Matthias Harder, says the new, plainer title is deliberate.

"Since the exhibition was first shown, a new critical awareness has emerged, bringing greater care and attentiveness, and in some cases a reassessment, not only of image content but also of the language we use in public discourse," he says.

"We want to respond to that, including through an accompanying program of events at the Newton Foundation."

Helmut Newton’s Early Books runs from December 03 to May 16 2027 at the Museum für Fotografie, Jebensstraße 2, 10623 Berlin, Germany. To coincide with the show, Taschen is publishing a reissue of Femmes Secrètes, its first trilingual edition, with an expanded text by Philippe Garner. It costs €50 (around $ 55 / £42).

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