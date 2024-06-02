“There are many pictures of Glastonbury Tor already out there, so I wanted something different”

Photographer Ben Pulletz tells us about the story behind his shot "A misty sunrise at the Tor "

Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, UK
Ben’s image offers a fresh perspective of this well-known scene, but it was the layering that initially drew him in – from the cows in the foreground to the Glastonbury Tor at the back (Image credit: Ben Pulletz)

The beauty of a sunrise has long been a source of inspiration for photographers worldwide – including 21-year-old Ben Pulletz, who has already won many international awards for his work. After discovering a passion for photography just five years ago, Ben has made it his mission to capture the magic of an early morning through his lens. 

“I believe in spending long hours researching locations, early mornings and a lot of dedication to capturing amazing pictures of nature – no giving up!” he says.

Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, UK
Ben Pulletz

Ben Pulletz is a photographer from Somerset, UK. He loves nature and the outdoors, exploring and capturing the countryside and local woodlands. In 2021 Ben won his first international award as Category Winner in the Siena International Awards. 

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

