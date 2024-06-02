Ben’s image offers a fresh perspective of this well-known scene, but it was the layering that initially drew him in – from the cows in the foreground to the Glastonbury Tor at the back

The beauty of a sunrise has long been a source of inspiration for photographers worldwide – including 21-year-old Ben Pulletz, who has already won many international awards for his work. After discovering a passion for photography just five years ago, Ben has made it his mission to capture the magic of an early morning through his lens.

“I believe in spending long hours researching locations, early mornings and a lot of dedication to capturing amazing pictures of nature – no giving up!” he says.

When Ben arrived at the location in Somerset, the first thing he noticed was the soft glow of the dawn sky. The sun had just begun to rise behind Glastonbury Tor and the warm light and golden hues were illuminating the landscape. “Just as the colours were starting to get vibrant, I saw the cows walking towards the gate, probably waiting for the farmer to arrive with some hay,” he says.

Ben was attracted by these elements, which compelled him to capture the scene. “There are many pictures of Glastonbury Tor already out there, so I wanted something different from the usual sun behind the Tor,” he says. “The cows play a big part of the shot but the layering is what drew me in – the bulrushes in front of the mist and the early morning glow firing up the mist. All these elements make this shot come together.”

Despite the strong winds, Ben decided to take the shot handheld, leaning against a car to help avoid camera shake. “I didn’t want to miss that moment before the clouds in the distance had moved on,” he says. Ben captured multiple shots of the scene as the cows moved, ensuring he had an image with them ideally positioned in the frame.

Tech details

Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Lens: Canon EF100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM

Aperture: f/5

Shutter speed: 1/100 sec

ISO: 800