Magnum Photos, the esteemed photography collective, has kicked off the latest of its Square Print sales, a biannual, week-long photography commerce event first launched in 2014 amid the rise in popularity of square-format imagery, driven by the social media platform Instagram.

From now until November 1, 11:59 p.m. EDT (3:59 GMT), 6x6-inch (square) signed or posthumously estate-stamped prints from over 70 renowned Magnum photographers are on sale via the Magnum Photos online store for $110/£110/€120.

This year's sale, entitled Fact/Fiction, is also the first to invite photographers to sell their images in a larger 9x9-inch square format.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The artificial beach inside the Ocean Dome. Miyazaki, Japan, 1996 — Martin Parr (Image credit: Martin Parr)

Among the best-known images up for grabs is The artificial beach inside the Ocean Dome, by Martin Parr (1952–2025). The late British photojournalist snapped the surreal frame in 1996 inside the Seagaia Ocean Dome in Miyazaki, Japan.

At the time, this was the world's largest indoor water park and simulated beach facility, measuring 300 meters long and 100 meters wide, with a capacity of up to 10,000 visitors.

A lone construction worker hammers away at the wreckage of the World Trade Center. New York City, NY, September 12, 2001 — Eli Reed (Image credit: Eli Reed)

A powerful print from American documentary photographer and photojournalist Eli Reed (born 1946) is also on offer. Reed’s scene depicts a lone construction worker hammering away at the wreckage of the World Trade Center the day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Reed told Magnum: “The place was so surrealistic… You’re trying to document it, to get the best evidence you can get and the feeling of what’s happening.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actress Sophia Loren on the balcony of her apartment in Rome. Italy, 1955 – David Seymour (Image credit: David Seymour)

Magnum has said that square prints are printed on 6x6-inch (15.24x15.24 cm) archival paper, with an image size of 5.5 inches (14 cm) on the longest side.

The collective says that images are not cropped but will have white borders, and that the items will not be available outside of the online Square Print Sale.

You might also like…

Top photojournalists rely on high-end equipment to get the job done, so here’s our expert pick of the best professional cameras.