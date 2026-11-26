A digital photo frame makes the perfect gift. Able to store thousands of images, they are brilliant for showcasing photographs of the kids, family, and friends, for a truly personal present.

And there's no better time to buy than during the Black Friday sales frenzy, with deals galore from all the big photo frame makers. You can learn more about each frame and its features by clicking the links within the highlighted deals below to jump straight to the review (or other editorial).

So, without further ado, here is my pick of the best frames at the best prices.

Save 22% ($40) Aura Carver Mat: was $179 now $139 at Aura Home In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features, and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($50) Nixplay Classic 10.1": was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Nixplay Classic 10.1" is a straightforward digital photo frame that handles the essentials well. In addition to the intuitive smartphone app, you can send images via a web browser or directly to the frame's dedicated email address, which is especially convenient for photographers who edit shots on a computer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($30) Aura Aspen: was $229 now $199 at Aura Home A step up from the Aura Carver Mat, the Aura Aspen offers premium features at a competitive price point. Top of the list is its stunning 12-inch, 1600 x 1200 resolution display, hidden Touch Bars for navigation, and an auto-dimming light sensor that adjusts screen brightness to ambient light. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Arzopa D14 Pro: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon With the same 3:2 aspect ratio as a mirrorless or DSLR, and multiple ways to transfer images from a computer to the frame, the Arzopa D14 Pro is by far the best digital photo frame for photographers who shoot primarily on cameras rather than smartphones. Its 2K display and full 100% sRGB color gamut deliver crisp, vibrant images, and a genuine metal bezel and quirky, retro turntable-styled back add a touch of class. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($70) Pexar Starlight 15.6": was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon With a large 15.6-inch 16:9 widescreen display and a unique Gallery Lighting feature that casts a warm golden glow on the wall behind the frame for a sophisticated, floating effect, the Pexar Starlight 15.6" digital photo frame distinguishes itself from the rest of the competition. It's an upmarket choice, and its large size and ambient lighting make it a centerpiece in any room. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($50) Aura Walden: was $299 now $249 at Aura Home When it comes to displaying photographs, bigger is almost always better, and the Aura Walden is a big frame that is big on features. The oversized 15-inch display shows off photographs in stunning detail, auto-diming adjusts the brightness to suit the ambient lighting, and swipe bars offer the ease of use of a touchscreen to navigate through images without getting greasy fingermarks over your photographs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 6% ($30) Aura Ink 13": was $499 now $469 at Aura Home The Aura Ink 13" uses an e-ink display instead of a traditional LCD screen, giving photos the authentic look and feel of a physical, printed image. A built-in rechargeable battery powers it for up to three months, eliminating the need for a power cord and making this ideal for wall-hanging, without unsightly wires. Read more Read less ▼

Save 8% ($200) InkPoster Tela 28.5": was $2,399 now $2,199 at Best Buy Okay, even with the Black Friday discount the price is eye-watering, but the InkPoster Tela 28.5" is a truly remarkable digital display that redefines how we present art and photography at home. Unlike traditional backlit electronic screens that require trailing power cables, this frame uses a massive 28.5-inch color E Ink Spectra 6 screen with Sharp IGZO technology. It reflects ambient room light rather than emitting its own, giving photographs and classic artwork a stunning, authentic fine-art print aesthetic. Read more Read less ▼

All these frames are Wi-Fi enabled, so you don't have to plug in a memory card to load photos onto it (though some do allow you to do this as well). An app is used to control most frame functions and upload images directly from your phone. Some frames come with built-in storage for the images, while others store your images for free on cloud-based servers, effectively enabling you to display an unlimited number of images (and short videos, too). Check the individual reviews for more details.

Most frames also allow you to invite family and friends to share their own photos, too, and some allow you to preload images without opening up the packaging, making them perfect for gifting, so they are ready to display as soon as the recipient powers up their present. And at these prices, they really are a gift!

Prices can change during the Black Friday period, so in addition to my hand-picked deals above, our pricing widget is constantly scouring the major retailers for the best deals, so check the prices below to take advantage of any sudden price drops!

Don't miss our guide to the best digital photo frames