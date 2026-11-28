Weather photography competitions were traditionally about beauty. Golden sunrises, dramatic storm clouds, rainbows arching over mountains – you know the kind of thing.
But the Climate Award at the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year was looking for something quite different.
This awards category asked photographers to demonstrate how a changing climate is affecting the world around us – and this year's winning image does that with real force.
It was taken by Erfan Samanfar, a documentary, nature and wildlife photographer based in Shiraz, Iran, in October 2025. A farmer in Marvdasht, southern Iran, is trying to protect his land as the fire spreads.
Billowing smoke – white and gray in some places, dirty yellow in others – fills the frame. Flames lick along the ground while in the lower-right corner, a man stands holding a pitchfork of burning straw.
What makes the picture so powerful is how tiny he is against the smoke; we’re left in no doubt about who is winning this fight.
Foundation for the fire
A fire needs three things: heat or a spark, fuel and oxygen. Climate change itself doesn't actually provide the spark, but rising temperatures are creating the conditions where fires start more easily, spread more quickly and become more difficult to control.
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That’s not just bad news for nature, it’s terrible news for farmers too. A fast-moving fire can wipe out a farmer’s crops in minutes, and threaten livestock and equipment as well.
Erfan’s picture captures all this in a single, simple scene, making it a classic example of the maxim “show, don’t tell”. In one instant, we instantly grasp both the immediate danger to the farmer and that wider challenge of keeping crops, animals and livelihoods safe as the climate shifts.
Weather Photographer of the Year is run by the Royal Meteorological Society, the UK's learned society for weather and climate science, and is now in its 11th year. This year's competition opened to entries in June and was free to enter for photographers of all abilities. The overall winner received £1,500 (around $1,964 / AU$2,954) and the best smartphone image won £500 ($655 / AU$985).
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Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.
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