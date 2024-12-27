Here are my top 10 photography books of 2024!

Photography books have long been a cherished medium for both inspiration and education, and in 2024, the format experienced a vibrant resurgence. With new releases showcasing groundbreaking work, thoughtful reflections, and fresh perspectives, this year has been an exceptional one for those who appreciate the art of photography in its printed form.

Selecting the top 10 photography books of the year is no easy feat – it could easily have been a list of 50! Rather than attempting to rank them purely on technical excellence or popularity, I’ve curated this list, not in any particular order, based on the books that truly stood out to me. These are the ones that sparked new ideas, challenged my perceptions, or made me want to return to their pages time and time again. This isn’t a definitive 'best-of' list, but rather a celebration of those works that I feel offer something exciting, thought-provoking, or unexpectedly enriching. I’ve also made sure to include only books I’ve personally explored, so while some fan favorites might be absent, you can trust that these are the ones that resonated most with me throughout the year.

(Image credit: Lisa Barlow)

Holyland U.S.A. by Lisa Barlow is a remarkable rediscovery. Shot in the early 1980s, these compelling black-and-white images lay for nearly 40 years in a New York basement until the pandemic prompted their rediscovery. With the help of book publisher Stanley / Barker, this project has been transformed into a stunning book, finally receiving the attention it deserves.

What makes Barlow’s work so special is her ability to embed herself into the lives of the people she photographs, offering an intimate insight into their world. Her portraits capture not just a moment in time, but a genuine connection with the individuals who populate the space she documents.

The book is a modern classic with a timeless soul, transporting us to a bygone era, and I’m glad this extraordinary work has finally been shared with the world.

Entering the back office (Image credit: Nikita Teryoshin)

Nikita Teryoshin’s Nothing Personal: The Back Office of War is a striking and thought-provoking exploration of the arms trade, offering a rare glimpse into the business behind war. Between 2016 and 2023, Teryoshin attended 16 arms fairs across the globe, documenting the often surreal and chilling world that exists far removed from the chaos of combat. What sets this book apart, is how it captures the absurdity and dark humor lurking in the heart of the industry.

The book presents scenes from arms fairs that are as far from a warzone as one can imagine – luxury exhibition halls where high-ranking officials, military contractors, and businessmen casually peruse the latest tools of destruction as if choosing a new pair of shoes. Teryoshin’s photography is exceptional, using vibrant color, bold compositions, and direct flash lighting to emphasize the eerie 'normality' of these events and shine a light on the shadows. It’s a perfect visual counterpoint to the subject matter, with flashes of color illuminating the stark contrast between the mundane and the macabre.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Mikko Takkunen)

In Hong Kong, photographer Mikko Takkunen takes us beyond the typical tourist vistas, offering a fresh, intimate insider's view of the city. Rather than focusing on towering skyscrapers as cold monuments of steel and glass, he transforms them into warm, golden backdrops, bathed in sunlight. Drawing from mid-century street photography, Takkunen evokes the color and light mastery of icons like Saul Leiter, but with a distinctly modern twist.

Takkunen leads us through Hong Kong’s hidden streets and overlooked corners, capturing moments of quiet beauty often missed in the city's relentless pace. His lens uncovers the subtle, everyday magic of the place, offering a portrait of Hong Kong that’s both grand and intimate. Through his work, we see a city in all its complexity – a place where the familiar and the unseen coexist in harmony.

(Image credit: From Sealskin by Jeff Dworksy, published by Charcoal Press)

In Sealskin, Jeff Dworsky’s stunning debut photography monograph, we’re transported to a secluded fishing village in Maine, where the rhythms of everyday life unfold with both simplicity and depth. Shot on Kodachrome film during the 1970s and 80s, these images are a window into Dworsky’s intimate connection with his community, his family, and the passing of time in a remote coastal world.

Dworsky’s journey is as compelling as his work. A self-taught photographer, he left school at 14, bought his first Leica at 15, and moved to a Maine island at 16 to become a fisherman. It’s here in the harsh beauty of the landscape, that he captured the lives of those around him – family, neighbors, and the unique strength of the fishing community. Inspired by a Celtic folktale of love, loss, and the inevitable pull of the sea, this timeless story echoes throughout Dworsky’s photographs, turning them into a powerful exploration of connection and change.

Untitled from Dear God, the Parthenon is still broken (Image credit: © Yorgos Lanthimos)

Movie director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for his cinematic mastery, brings his photographic eye to Dear God, the Parthenon is Still Broken, a stunning photography book that captures the spirit of his Oscar-nominated film Poor Things. Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, Lanthimos offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s sets and characters, showcasing stills that feel both suspended in time and reality.

Taken on set during the making of Poor Things, the photographs alternate between black-and-white and color, presenting actors in moments of quiet stillness as if caught in a space between existence and performance. While the characters are fictional, the sense of limbo they inhabit is real. Lanthimos' first photography monograph is as visually compelling as it is thought-provoking, making it essential for fans of the film's striking aesthetic. Beautifully presented and rich with detail, this book invites readers into the haunting, otherworldly atmosphere of Poor Things in a fresh yet deeply personal way.

(Image credit: Mark McLennan)

Mark McLennan’s No Fences is an evocative journey into the heart of the American West, blending intimate portraits with striking landscapes to reveal the intricacies of this iconic region. Shot between Southern Alberta and West Texas from 2020 to 2023, McLennan’s photographs offer a fresh, contemporary perspective on the West, capturing both its mythic past and its evolving present.

Through his lens, the West is not just a place, but a living, breathing story shaped by history, memory, and the forces of change. McLennan’s intimate approach allows us to see beyond the familiar imagery of the West, exploring its rich textures and the people who call it home.

(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

In Long Walk Home, Robbie Lawrence takes us on a deeply personal journey through the Scottish Highland Games, blending his own Scottish heritage with an exploration of national identity and community. Over five years, Lawrence traveled across the U.S. and Scotland, capturing not just the athletic spectacle of the Highland Games, but the cultural significance they hold for the Scottish people.

The result is a stunning visual tribute to Scottish culture, presented in one of the most beautiful photography books of the year. Lawrence’s lens brings a unique depth to the Highland Games, showing how these events are about much more than sport, they are a celebration of community, tradition, and identity.

The book is presented in two volumes, offering contrasting perspectives. One focused on capturing the dynamic Games themselves, the other on formal portraits of the people Lawrence encountered along the way. An exceptional essay on Scottishness by the late John Burnside adds a powerful layer of context, enriching the work with deeper insight into identity and belonging.

As someone who has long admired Lawrence’s work—his previous books Blackwater River and A Voice above the Linn have been sources of inspiration to me—I highly recommend diving into this latest masterpiece.

(Image credit: John Dolan)

John Dolan is not your typical wedding photographer, with a career that spans decades, he has redefined the genre, moving wedding photography far beyond the traditional posed portraits to create dynamic, artistic representations of one of life’s most meaningful events. Known for his distinct, creative style, Dolan is now one of the world’s most sought-after wedding photographers, shooting for A-list celebrities and redefining the visual language of weddings.

Starting his career in the mid-90s, Dolan was a trailblazer, pushing the boundaries of wedding photography and paving the way for more expressive, artistic approaches. His work captures not just the formality of the event but the raw, candid moments that make each wedding unique.

The newly expanded edition of his book The Perfect Imperfect showcases the evolution of his craft, offering a stunning collection of images that are as timeless as the moments they capture.

Brooklyn Promenade, Brooklyn, New York, 1954 (Image credit: © Louis Stettner Estate)

Louis Stettner is a name perhaps less familiar to today's mainstream audience but revered among photography purists, was one of the medium’s greatest pioneers. Louis Stettner, published by Thames & Hudson, presents the largest retrospective of Stettner’s work to date, spanning nearly eighty years of photography.

Beginning as a teenager in the early 20th century, Stettner’s career took him from the streets of New York and Paris to his later experimentations with color and serene captures of the Les Alpilles landscape. This chronologically arranged monograph thoughtfully honors his artistic evolution, offering a rich narrative of his journey as both an observer and creator.

The book is further enhanced by insightful essays and texts from David Campany, Sally Martin Katz, James Iffland, Karl Orend, and Stettner himself, who wrote extensively throughout his career. These writings add crucial context, deepening our understanding of Stettner’s work and his lasting impact on the photographic medium.

Record No. 39 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

In 2017, Daido Moriyama’s Record – a self-curated collection of black-and-white images from his personal journal magazine – offered a raw, striking glimpse into his unique worldview. Now, seven years later, we’re treated to Record 2, a beautiful sequel that continues Moriyama's visual exploration of life from his distinctive street-level perspective.

This new volume presents photographs from issues 31 to 50 of his journal, showcasing his unfiltered, often gritty aesthetic. While his work is commonly categorized as street photography, Moriyama transcends genre, capturing life as he sees it in the moment, whether on the bustling streets of Tokyo and Osaka or further afield in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Florence, Paris, and London.

Record 2 exemplifies the iconic style that has made Moriyama a photographic legend – images that are both timeless and deeply personal, offering an intimate window into the chaos and beauty of the world around him.

Record No. 39 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

As we wrap up this year’s top 10, it’s worth acknowledging a few other standout works that didn’t make the main list but are certainly deserving of attention. Italia o Italia by Federico Clavarino offers a stunning visual journey through Italy, capturing the essence of the country in a way that feels both timeless and deeply personal. Epitome by Vic Bakin presents a masterful blend of portraiture and storytelling, while Visually Speaking by Ted Forbes continues to inspire photographers with its deep dive into the theory and artistry behind the craft (also not released in the UK yet).

Consuelo Kanaga is a beautiful tribute to the pioneering American photographer and sheds light on her profound yet often overlooked contributions to visual storytelling. Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture by Ivan McClellan brings to life the rich history and vibrant culture of Black rodeo through breathtaking imagery. Gregory Crewdson’s latest work, as always, delivers a mesmerizing exploration of American suburban life, filled with hauntingly cinematic moments.

These, along with many other exceptional books released this year, continue to push the boundaries of photography, offering new perspectives and challenging our understanding of the medium. Whether through portraits, landscapes, or conceptual work, the diversity of voices and visions this year has been nothing short of inspiring.

Here’s to another year of discovery, innovation, and visual storytelling!

You might also like...

Check out our guides to the best coffee table books and the best books on photography.

I have also started a weekly photography book club video series over on our TikTok channel where I highlight books that have particularly caught my eye and I recommend why you should check them out!