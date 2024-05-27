Poor Things director captures the surreal life on set of the Oscar-winning movie

Yorgos Lanthimos to release his first photography monograph with images taken on the set of Poor Things

Untitled from Dear God, the Parthenon is still broken
Untitled from Dear God, the Parthenon is still broken (Image credit: © Yorgos Lanthimos)

Poor Things is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year so far, and received 11 Oscar nominations across numerous fields including Best Actress – which was won by the exceptional performance by Emma Stone. 

The look and style of the film were also recognized with Oscar wins for set and costume design, and director Yorgos Lanthimos, a skilled photographer, captured the beauty of the set and its characters in a new photobook that blurs the lines between fact and fiction.

