"Once I set up a darkroom and started printing photos, I realized I was holding time in my hands" – we talk to A-list wedding photographer John Dolan

By
published

Discover the incredible wedding photography of John Dolan in the new and expanded edition of his iconic photography book

The Perfect Imperfect by John Dolan
"Once I set up a dark room and started printing pictures, I realized I was holding time in my hands." (Image credit: John Dolan)

John Dolan is not your typical wedding photographer. He has developed a distinct style that places him among the most sought-after wedding photographers in the world, shooting for many A-list celebrities.

Starting his wedding photography career in the mid-90s, Dolan was instrumental in changing the course of wedding photography, pushing the boundaries of the standard formal photographer and setting the stage for a more creative expression in the genre.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles