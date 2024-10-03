Daido Moriyama – the master street photographer – is back

By
published

After a hiatus, Daido Moriyama – one of Japan's greatest-ever photographers – is back with a sequel to his classic 'Record'

Record No. 50
(Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

In 2017, Thames & Hudson published Daido Moriyama's remarkable book of self-curated photographs taken from his journal magazine Record, resulting in a striking collection of black-and-white imagery depicting Moriyama's unique perspective of the world. Seven years on and we are getting a sequel, and it is beautiful!

Record 2 by Daido Moriyama is a new sequel volume presenting a collection of photographs featured in issues 31 to 50 of Moriyama's seminal magazine Record. Although no one would argue if you called his work street photography, his images aren't pigeonholed by a genre, instead offering viewers Moriyama's perspective of life more often than not from the streets.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

