Daido Moriyama – the master street photographer – is back

In 2017, Thames & Hudson published Daido Moriyama's remarkable book of self-curated photographs taken from his journal magazine Record, resulting in a striking collection of black-and-white imagery depicting Moriyama's unique perspective of the world. Seven years on and we are getting a sequel, and it is beautiful!

Record 2 by Daido Moriyama is a new sequel volume presenting a collection of photographs featured in issues 31 to 50 of Moriyama's seminal magazine Record. Although no one would argue if you called his work street photography, his images aren't pigeonholed by a genre, instead offering viewers Moriyama's perspective of life more often than not from the streets.

Record No. 39 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

Originally called Kiroku when started in 1972, Moriyama's magazine was universally referred to as Record. After a hiatus, the Japanese publisher Akio Nagasawa encouraged Moriyama to resume the publication in 2006 where it remains as prominent as ever and a staple of serial photography publications.

The publication provided a diaristic platform for Moriyama to express himself through his incredibly captivating and high-contrast black-and-white images, which enabled the viewer to see the world through his eyes. This is made all the more immersive by the use of full-bleed images that deplete the photographs of having any space to breathe.

Record No. 32 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

Now in his 80s, Moriyama is no longer the avid traveler he once was and now practices a more reflective and philosophical approach to his work, with writings that are woven through the pages of Record 2. Moriyama reviews his life and the work that led him to be considered one of Japan's greatest-ever photographers.

The images in Record 2 are classically in Moriyama's signature aesthetic which earned him his iconic status. Moriyama honed his craft in his hometowns of Tokyo and Osaka, however, he also photographed the streets of New York, Los Angeles, Florence, Paris, and London in the same distinct manner.

Known for favoring a compact camera, with many sources alluding to the Ricoh GR III series, Moriyama shot from the hip capturing subjects that stood out to him as he made his way through life on the streets. Captured, is a melting pot of enthralling images from which he forms a complete and enticing narrative during the editing process.

Record No. 31 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

Record No. 31 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

Record 2 by Daido Moriyama is published by Thames & Hudson and edited by Mark Holborn. It is available in the UK as of today for £60, and available for preorder in the US now for $75 with a scheduled release on October 22.

For me, Thames & Hudson has knocked it out of the park with the quality and presentation of this beautiful book, and I would urge anybody who is a fan of black and white street photography to add it to your Christmas list. Better yet, take advantage of the Amazon Big Deal Days and pick it up for a steal!

Record No. 36 (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

