Kilts, cabers and cultural significance: Robbie Lawrence captures the Highland Games as you've never seen it

By
published

Robbie Lawrence examines the cultural significance of the Highland Games in a beautiful new double-volume book

Long Walk Home by Robbie Lawrence
(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

For the past five years photographer Robbie Lawrence has traveled across the US and Scotland, capturing the Scottish Highland Games and exploring its cultural significance to the Scottish people – and, in turn, himself. The resulting body of work is a love letter to Scottish culture and has been showcased in one of the most beautiful photography books of the year so far. 

A photographer of Scottish heritage, Lawrence's new book Long Walk Home is a visual exploration of Scottish nationalism and identity captured through the vehicle of the Highland Games – a Scottish sporting event that is just as much about the community and the celebration as the events themselves. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles