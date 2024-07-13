Kilts, cabers and cultural significance: Robbie Lawrence captures the Highland Games as you've never seen it

For the past five years photographer Robbie Lawrence has traveled across the US and Scotland, capturing the Scottish Highland Games and exploring its cultural significance to the Scottish people – and, in turn, himself. The resulting body of work is a love letter to Scottish culture and has been showcased in one of the most beautiful photography books of the year so far.

A photographer of Scottish heritage, Lawrence's new book Long Walk Home is a visual exploration of Scottish nationalism and identity captured through the vehicle of the Highland Games – a Scottish sporting event that is just as much about the community and the celebration as the events themselves.

It is an occasion for music, dancing, pageantry and patriotism for Scottish people, which left Lawrence questioning its importance in today's society, how much of the games is genuinely Scottish, and whether the answer matters.

(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

Long Walk Home is split into two volumes, the first a stunning monograph filled with dynamic images depicting Lawrence's journey through the Highland Games. A combination of documentary, reportage and abstract photographs come together with Lawrence's signature style to provide a complete portrait of the Games and the people for whom they mean so much.

The second volume is a change of pace and an inspired compendium of the first. Instead of the dynamic action shots that sweep you away in Volume 1, the second slows things down and features composed portraits of the people Lawrence met along the way, dressed in formal Scottish regalia and resembling older oil paintings commissioned for Scottish Lords.

Alongside the portraits is a deeply personal essay by political writer, John Burnside, penned just before his passing earlier this year, that adds another level of connection to the work by providing context to the Highland Games and its role in Scottish culture.

(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

Robbie Lawrence is a photographer whose work I have admired for many years. His previous works Blackwater River and A Voice above the Linn have been a source of inspiration in my career and I highly recommend looking them up.

His work can also be seen in large advertising campaigns for fashion labels, and capturing Oscar winners for large publications – and throughout, his style and approach remain very much recognizable in both personal and professional work. Long Walk Home is no different.

I was fortunate enough to speak with Robbie Lawrence ahead of the release of the book, where we discussed in more depth his intentions, approach, and resulting body of work – this interview is a must-read for photographers looking to create personal projects.

Long Walk Home by Robbie Lawrence is published by Stanley / Barker and is available to order now for $100 | £75 (Australian pricing and availability to be confirmed).

An exhibition of the work can also be seen at the Webber Gallery, Los Angeles, until July 20.

(Image credit: Robbie Lawrence)

