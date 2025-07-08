Four not-exactly-cameras that every creative should snap up during prime!

The thing about Amazon Prime day is that you have to read about tons of deals and on these pages that means a lot of words about cheap cameras, right? I don't know about you, but personally I find it a little bit annoying to find out about cheap cameras when you can more or less guarantee the one thing I already have is a camera!

The great thing about Prime Day, though, is that there are also massive discounts on some other super-cool things for the home which ought to appeal to someone interested in filmmaking – in fact even be useful – but have a bit of use beyond that too. I, for example, feel my home cinema and my video editing setups occasionally benefit from a good quality 4K projector. It's far from essential, but it's a great thing to have to be able to go cinematic, and if I can get one of the latest for a significant discount... well, wouldn't you?

Save 20% Valerion VisionMaster Pro2: was $2,999 now $2,393.50 at Amazon SAVE $600 This 3000 ISO Lumen projector has a contrast ratio of up to 15,000:1 , and an IMAX enhanced image. An optical zoom system makes it possible to scale the view from 0.9 to 1.5x the typical projection, breaking the typical limits of a home cinema projector. HDR10+ and other features and 4K streaming capabilities all impress too, and the projector boasts 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

This projector impressed me in my review, and whether I turned it to gaming, video or other digital input I found myself thoroughly enjoying the experience (whether using a white wall or a dedicated projection screen).

I'm lucky enough to live somewhere with enough white walls , meaning that a screen isn't an essential (though a good reflective screen is beneficial), but if all my walls were darker I'd probably also look for a projection screen, or just a really good TV. There are a few of those around for Prime too. Another way to enjoy your photography or video other than a computer is a tablet, and over the course of this year I've really come to realise that it's a good thing to have an iPad or equivalent.

Now personally I stumped up for Apple's iPad Pro, but I really do regret that a bit now, especially because I could have had a decent discount on the still surprisingly powerful iPad – and I could have bought four or five of these for the same money!

Save $70 Apple iPad 11-inch: was $349 now $279 at Amazon SAVE 20% Because Apple has a very high 'minimum standard' for their tech, this investment still gets you what others would consider a premium tablet. If you want to use the bright screen to show and share pictures or work on the go, this is ideal, portable and, now, surprisingly affordable.

OK, so an iPad is a multi-purpose display and work device, while a projector will let you see your creations or enjoy the work of others in the best possible circumstances. That's two different means of display.

Another thing I'd always suggest investing in – if you don't have one already – is a drone. I genuinely cannot understand why anyone wouldn't have a good but light drone.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is the obvious choice by my reckoning – its high specifications but still under the 250g weight restriction, so there are no annoying regulations (and it is not expected to get banned retrospectively at the end of the year even if the rules change for DJI, which is good).

Finally, if you've been extending your collection of expensive display equipment and flying devices, I'd suggest snapping up some smart home cameras.

I'll let you into a little secret. For a long time I advocated going to whatever lengths possible to install a system which did not depend on cloud-based subscription. Who would want an extra cost, I thought?

Now I've moved in with my girlfriend and for some months the main system we've been using is Ring cameras which she already had and I've got to say that, if you don't mind the subscription fee, they're very reliable and convenient. And Amazon Prime is a brilliant time to snap up the cameras and try them out for very little money indeed because they are always discounted during Prime (Amazon owns Ring so they find it very easy to offer the discount!)

Save 40% Ring Outdoor Cam Plus: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Save $40 at Amazon The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus has better resolution than the original at 2K, is waterproof, and although it is powered by a rechargeable battery (so no drilling and running cables) you won't find yourself needing to replace it too often.

You can see how the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus performed in my back garden in our very own review. Believe me, fill your house with creative tools and you might well want to dissuade criminals from visiting!

