The powerful legacy of Consuelo Kanaga showcased in new photography book

Thames & Hudson’s newly released book Consuelo Kanaga brings long-overdue recognition to one of modern American photography’s pioneers.

The book showcases 200 striking images from the Brooklyn Museum’s collection and highlights Kanaga’s profound contributions to 20th-century photography. Through her lens, Kanaga captured a career spanning six decades, exploring social conflicts of her time, including urban poverty, racial segregation, workers’ rights, and inequality.

Consuelo Kanaga. Young Girl in Profile, 1948. (Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

Consuelo Kanaga. Kenneth Spencer, 1933 (Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

Consuelo Kanaga (1894–1978) began her career as a photojournalist at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1915, one of the few women in photojournalism at the time. She quickly distinguished herself in a male-dominated field, developing a contemporary aesthetic influenced by Alfred Stieglitz, while maintaining a deep commitment to social justice. Kanaga’s work was centered on people – their struggles, lives, and stories – and her photographs often captured "history in the making, the rhythm and tragedy of the human struggle," as noted in the essay More Interested in Living by Shana Lopes, featured in the book.

Kanaga’s portraits of African American communities, in particular, combine modernist techniques with documentary commentary, cementing her reputation as a voice for social change. Her focus on the humanity of her subjects speaks powerfully across generations, offering a window into the struggles of her time while remaining deeply relevant today.

Consuelo Kanaga. Clapboard Schoolhouse, 1930s. (Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

Consuelo Kanaga. Tennessee, 1950. (Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

The book spans the breadth of Kanaga’s photographic repertoire, including photojournalism, still lifes, and portraits of artistic figures such as Imogen Cunningham, Alfred Stieglitz, and Mark Rothko.

While all of her work is exceptional, I found her portraits of workers during her travels to the American South especially moving. These images, filled with empathy and respect, dignify lives often overlooked. Kanaga’s ability to capture the essence of the human condition –regardless of subject – makes her photographs both timeless and emotionally resonant.

Despite her undeniable talent, Kanaga’s work has not received the recognition it deserves. Her unwavering focus on the people and stories of her time often came at the expense of her own historical legacy. This new book and accompanying exhibition aim to correct that, solidifying Kanaga’s place as one of America’s most vital photographers of the 20th century.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consuelo Kanaga. Wharton Esherick, 1940. (Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

Consuelo Kanaga by Shana Lopesr, Ellen Macfarlane, Shalon Parker, and Drew Sawyer, published by Thames & Hudson, is an essential addition for anyone interested in the power of photography to capture raw humanity. It is available now, priced at £50 in the UK and $65 in the US.

The accompanying exhibition will be touring from 2024 to 2026, with stops at Fundación MAPFRE in Barcelona and Madrid, SFMOMA in San Francisco, and the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

The book cover (Image credit: © Thames & Hudson)

Check out our guides to the best coffee table books, the best books on photography,