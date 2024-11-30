The powerful legacy of Consuelo Kanaga showcased in new photography book

A new photography book of Consuelo Kanaga's work celebrates her pioneering voice in 20th-century American photography

© Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga
(Image credit: © Brooklyn Museum / Consuelo Kanaga)

Thames & Hudson’s newly released book Consuelo Kanaga brings long-overdue recognition to one of modern American photography’s pioneers.

The book showcases 200 striking images from the Brooklyn Museum’s collection and highlights Kanaga’s profound contributions to 20th-century photography. Through her lens, Kanaga captured a career spanning six decades, exploring social conflicts of her time, including urban poverty, racial segregation, workers’ rights, and inequality.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

