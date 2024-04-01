Photographer Nikita Teryoshin pulls back the curtain on the global arms business

By Kalum Carter
published

Photographer Nikita Teryoshin spent 7 years photographing global arms fairs all over the world, revealing all in a new book

Nothing Personal: The Back Office of War by Nikita Teryoshin
Entering the back office (Image credit: Nikita Teryoshin)

In today's world, we are constantly bombarded with images of war and destruction, and this is in no small part due to the global expenditure on arms increasing year on year. Perhaps surprisingly, the global arms business gets very little media exposure – which makes the new photography book by photographer Nikita Teryoshin all the more striking. 

Nothing Personal: The Back Office of War by Nikita Teryoshin is a new release published by Gost, and turns what little knowledge we do have about the arms business completely on its head. Teryoshin traveled to 16 arms fairs across each continent between 2016 and 2023, to investigate what happens before wars take place. The resulting body of work is presented in the book and provides an insight unlike any before. 

Kalum Carter
