Buy this book! Ted Forbes redefines the how-to photography book with 'Visually Speaking'

Ted Forbes, the award-winning photographer, educator, and creator of the popular YouTube channel The Art of Photography, is set to release his debut book, Visually Speaking, on December 17. Published by Cider Mill Press, this substantial and beautifully crafted book is packed with insights, making it a must-have for photographers at any stage of their journey.

What sets Visually Speaking apart from other books on photography is its focus on the theory and artistry, rather than just the technical aspects or gear. This is not your typical photography manual of yesteryear, instead it’s an invitation to discover your own voice and create a practice that works for you.

As I’ve delved into its pages, it’s clear that I will be returning to it time and time again throughout 2025 – it’s that impactful!

(Image credit: Ted Forbes)

"Photography can sell shoes, show you what’s happening across the world or make you think," Forbes explains. "Your creative output as a photographer relies on how effectively you can communicate your idea in a visual sense. It’s about the ability to speak a visual language."

The book features 21 in-depth chapters that cover essential technical topics such as composition, lighting, color, balance and alignment, as well as deeper themes such as what to shoot and finding your voice, which elevates the book. Forbes’ expertise and engaging teaching style shine through, making complex ideas accessible and inspiring. Each chapter feels like a stepping stone, guiding readers to explore their own creative path rather than follow someone else’s mold.

"One of my greatest joys is showing someone how to do something and then watching them take that concept in a completely different and unique direction," Forbes shares. "Visually Speaking can serve as a launching pad for readers as they grow and mature in their own creative journey."

(Image credit: Ted Forbes)

One of the book’s standout themes is legacy – a topic Forbes weaves throughout the chapters. "Our legacy should drive us as artists. Understanding the power of legacy can make or break a photographer," he says. This perspective adds depth to the book, making it not just a manual, but a guide for creating art that lasts, not often thought about in today's world of instant satisfaction.

Not only does Visually Speaking feature examples of classic works from well-known photographers such as Cartier-Bresson, but Forbes illustrates his points with his own beautiful photography – an element that certainly didn’t go unnoticed. His images add a personal, artistic layer that elevates the book beyond a traditional how-to, providing evidence of the points being made in the text.

(Image credit: Ted Forbes)

Having had a chance to preview Visually Speaking, I can confidently say it’s unlike any photography book I’ve come across. It’s refreshing, inspiring and encourages you to become your own unique photographer, not a copy of someone else. As Forbes says, this book is just the starting point for readers to further explore their style and approach.

For me, this release feels deeply personal. I’ve been watching Ted Forbes’ videos for over a decade, and his influence on my career as a photographer and writer cannot be overstated. Through his channel Ted introduced me to countless photographers, diving deep into their careers with thoughtful insights that educated and inspired me. His ability as an educator has seamlessly transferred from screen to book, offering thoughtful insights that resonate with readers.

I also had the privilege of interviewing Forbes about the book and his creative process. That conversation will be featured soon and will offer even more insight into his vision and approach.

(Image credit: Ted Forbes)

Visually Speaking: Mastering the Art of Photography by Ted Forbes is now available for pre-order from Amazon at $39.99 / £25 (Australian availability to be confirmed). It will be released just in time for the holidays in the US on December 17 2024, and in the UK on January 30 2025.

Whether you’re a budding photographer or a seasoned professional, this book makes an ideal gift – a thoughtful resource for anyone looking to elevate their craft.

