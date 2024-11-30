Not romanticized Hollywood images – Exploring the myth and reality of the American West

By
published

Photographer Mark McLennan captures the intimate details of the American West in his new photography book 'No Fences'

No Fences by Mark McLennan
(Image credit: Mark McLennan)

Mark McLennan’s No Fences, published by Stanley/Barker, is a deep exploration of the American West, blending intimate portraits, evocative landscapes, and rich details to capture the complexities of this iconic region.

Shot between Southern Alberta and West Texas from 2020 to 2023, McLennan’s work invites us into the heart of the West, offering a fresh perspective on its myths and realities. Through his lens, the West is both a reflection of the past and a living, evolving space, shaped by history, memory, and the forces of change.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

Related articles