Jeff Dworsky’s 'Sealskin' is a masterclass in intimate storytelling with a camera

'Sealskin' by Jeff Dworsky is a photographic journey through a Maine fishing community, blending family, folklore, and the passage of time

(Image credit: From Sealskin by Jeff Dworksy, published by Charcoal Press)

Jeff Dworsky’s first photography monograph, Sealskin, immerses readers in a bygone era, where daily life unfolds with a blend of simplicity and profound depth. Captured on Kodachrome film during the 1970s and 1980s, this collection of images reflects Dworsky’s intimate exploration of family, community, and the passage of time within a secluded fishing village off the coast of Maine.

Dworsky’s journey as a photographer is as compelling as his work. At 14, he left school and pursued his passion for photography, purchasing a Leica camera at 15. By the age of 16, he had moved to a remote Maine island to become a fisherman. Against this rugged backdrop, Dworsky turned his lens on his own life – his family, his neighbors, and the rhythms of a tightly-knit fishing community – creating a visual archive that balances authenticity with artistry.

