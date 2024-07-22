Master street photographer Louis Stettner celebrated with a major retrospective

By
published

The timeless street photography of Louis Stettner is getting the recognition it deserves with a major exhibition and book published by Thames & Hudson

© Louis Stettner Estate
Brooklyn Promenade, Brooklyn, New York, 1954 (Image credit: © Louis Stettner Estate)

Perhaps not a name often mentioned today, except perhaps amongst the photography purists, but Louis Stettner was one of the greatest photographers to grace the medium, and his work is now finally getting the recognition it deserves with a new major retrospective exhibition and book.  

Louis Stettner is published by Thames & Hudson and will accompany a major retrospective exhibition of the American photographer's work. The largest retrospective of Stettner's to date features images from his extensive career, which starting as a teenager in the early twentieth century, spanned almost eighty years.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

