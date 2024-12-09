"Flaws in everyday reality... appear when time is put on hold by the camera" –Federico Clavarino

A decade after its initial release, Federico Clavarino’s Italia O Italia has returned in a beautifully redesigned second edition, published by Void.

Originally brought to life by Akina Books in 2014, this new edition of the photography book reintroduces a photographic series that feels as relevant now as it did then. With a subtle new sequence and a handful of previously unseen images, Italia O Italia offers fresh perspectives on Clavarino’s thoughtful portrayal of his homeland.

Over five years, Clavarino explored towns and cities across Italy, capturing slivers of place – corners, streets, and alleys, all with an architect’s precision. His careful use of light, muted colors, and sharp angles create a cohesive vision, blending these contrasting places into a harmonious whole. Without text, the book relies on recurring symbols and visual echoes, drawing the viewer into a labyrinthine journey through an Italy that is both familiar and abstract.

Untitled from Italia O Italia (Image credit: © Federico Clavarino)

For me, this book is more than a collection of photographs, it’s a window into a shifting Italy, seen through Clavarino’s unique lens. Born and raised in Italy but shaped by years abroad, he approaches his subject with a dual perspective – as both insider and outsider. It’s not the Italy of postcards or guidebooks but something more reflective and true to life.

What I find most compelling about Italia O Italia is the tension that runs through it. Clavarino’s photographs feel like they’re balancing the weight of Italy’s history with the pull of its modern reality. Stone arches and ancient columns remind me of the country’s grandeur, but they’re often juxtaposed with ruined walls, crumbling frescos, or garbage bags. It’s a landscape caught between the past and present.

Clavarino said, "These flaws in everyday reality, that appear when time is put on hold by the camera, end up revealing the individuality of a place that looks as if it were waiting for a new start, or rather for a different destiny."

(Image credit: © Federico Clavarino)

Untitled from Italia O Italia (Image credit: © Federico Clavarino)

This tension extends to the presence, or more accurately, the absence of people. Figures are brief, often blurred or partially obscured, suggesting that Clavarino is more drawn to the traces they leave behind and what they represent than their direct presence. This choice feels deliberate, creating an atmosphere of quiet reflection. Instead of focusing on individuals, the images ask more general questions about identity and place.

Void’s minimalist design strengthens the emotional weight of the photographs, allowing each image space to breathe. Turning the pages feels like being guided through a map of Italy – not a geographical one, but one shaped by memory, experience, and reflection. The absence of grand landmarks shifts the focus to 'between' spaces; doorways, shadows, and streets that feel both universal and intimate.

The Second edition of Italia O Italia by Federico Clavarino published by Void is available now for $45 / £40 / €42.

Untitled from Italia O Italia (Image credit: © Federico Clavarino)