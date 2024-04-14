In his first book, photojournalist and visual artist Ivan McClellan takes us on a journey into cowboy culture in the US – and one thing is for sure, it's not like the movies of old.

Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture by Ivan McClellan is the new photography book published by Damiani, and captures a gritty unedited account of cowboy culture in 21st Century America from a unique and personal perspective.

The collection of raw images provides a window into a world that many are not privy to, taking a particular focus on the black rodeo culture within which McClellan found a home.

(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

Ivan McClellan was raised in Kansas City and never gave a thought to the cowboy culture that surrounded him until he attended the USA’s longest-running Black rodeo, the Roy LeBlanc Invitational in Oklahoma.

It was there that he fell in love with the culture. “It was like going to Oz – here was all this color and energy,” McClellan says, “There was a backyard barbecue atmosphere… It felt like home.”

After attending the show in 2015, he spent the best part of the following decade journeying to events all over America, capturing an in-depth look at black rodeo culture.

(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

The title of the book – Eight Seconds – is a reference to the rodeo sport of bull riding, where athletes must remain on the bull for at least eight seconds for their score to count. The sport is extremely demanding, both physically and mentally, as the more erratic the ride, the higher the score.

Publisher Damiani says that the title is an apt metaphor for McClellan's approach and commitment to creating this long-form project, which forced him to "hone his reflexes, endurance, and stamina to get the perfect picture."

The book is a love letter to the cowboy culture that has embraced and taken over McClellan's life, and this is clear through the dignity and integrity with which the project is shot.

"You are not just a way of life but a symbol of resil­ience, courage, and determination," writes McClellan. "For centuries, you have braved the harsh conditions of the open range, tamed wild horses, and herded cattle across vast stretches of land. You have faced the unpredictable forces of nature and humankind and embraced a changing world, all while never losing your spirit."

(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture by Ivan McClellan, published by Damiani, is released in the US on April 30, and is available now in the UK for $50 and £40 respectively.

Damiani has published some cracking photography books recently, including Danny Lyon's Memoir and REM frontman Michael Stipe's fourth photography book. The new release by Ivan McClellan looks like another classic in the making!

(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

