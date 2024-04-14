"You are not just a way of life, but a symbol of resil­ience" – photographing black cowboy culture across the US

By Kalum Carter
published

Ivan McClellan travels across the US photographing black rodeo culture, and presents it beautifully in his new book 'Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture'

Ivan McClellan
(Image credit: ©Ivan McClellan)

In his first book, photojournalist and visual artist Ivan McClellan takes us on a journey into cowboy culture in the US – and one thing is for sure, it's not like the movies of old.

Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture by Ivan McClellan is the new photography book published by Damiani, and captures a gritty unedited account of cowboy culture in 21st Century America from a unique and personal perspective. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles