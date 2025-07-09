From £7 to £1,700 – my 7 favourite Prime Deals for every budget

I hunt for deals for a living -digging through endless product pages, monitoring price drops, and filtering out the fluff to find the real gems - and when Prime Day hits, it’s game on!

This is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and while there’s a lot of noise out there, I’m only interested in the stuff that’s actually worth your money - genuine savings on quality gear.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Amazon Prime Day sale, and below you’ll find my hand-picked favourites so far. These are the standout offers across cameras, lenses, drones, smart tech, and more - deals that deliver real value, not just clever marketing.

Whether you're upgrading your kit or finally treating yourself to something you've had your eye on, these are the best bargains worth jumping on before they disappear.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo: was £279 now £165 at Amazon SAVE £114 at Amazon. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough, compact action camera built for adventure, with excellent low-light performance, smooth stabilization, and waterproofing straight out of the box - perfect for capturing sharp, steady footage whether you're underwater, on the road, or deep in the mountains.

GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon SAVE £30.99 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture

Nikon Z5 body: was £1,199 now £783 at Amazon Save £416 at Amazon This is the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

Canon EOS R8: was £1,699.99 now £1,043 at Amazon SAVE £656.99 Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with one of the best autofocus systems we've ever used!

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is delivering proper value across the board - and a few standout deals are simply too good to ignore. Starting with the basics, the SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card for just £7.19 is a no-brainer. Whether you’re shooting stills, Full HD video, or just need a spare for backups, it’s fast, reliable, and priced low enough to grab a few.

For action shooters and content creators, two standout camera deals jump out. The DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is now just £165, which is wild value for a waterproof, 4K-capable camera with excellent low-light performance and a front-facing screen. Then there’s the GoPro Hero (2023) at just £169—ideal for anyone who wants a rugged, ready-to-go camera with great stabilisation and 10-bit colour. Both are perfect for travel, sports, or vlogging.

On the mirrorless side, it’s hard to ignore the full-frame firepower on offer. The Nikon Z5 at £783 is an incredible entry point into full-frame, offering dual card slots, IBIS, and lovely colour science. Then there’s the Sony A7 III at £987—a camera that’s been a workhorse for years, with excellent dynamic range, 4K video, and reliable autofocus. If you lean Canon, the EOS R8 at £1,043 is also a stellar buy, packing fast AF and strong video features into a lightweight, beginner-friendly body.

For those looking to go a step further, the OM System OM-3 bundle with the 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens at £1,709 is arguably one of the best Micro Four Thirds kits on the market right now. With a stacked BSI sensor, blackout-free bursts, AI subject detection, and OM’s legendary in-body stabilisation, this camera punches way above its weight - especially paired with a pro-grade lens straight out of the box.

These deals represent the kind of savings that make Prime Day genuinely worthwhile - solid offers across all budgets and skill levels.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to upgrade your pro kit, there’s never been a better time to buy.