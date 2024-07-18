Gregory Crewdson's cinematic shots displayed in the first major retrospective

By
published

A Gregory Crewdson retrospective is now on display in major exhibition and book

Gregory Crewdson by Walter Moser
Gregory Crewdson, Untitled, From the series: Twilight, 1998-2002. Digital pigment print. ALBERTINA, Vienna. Permanent loan - Kerry Propper, Art Invest II LLC (Image credit: © Gregory Crewdson)

Renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson's work is a photographic genre all of his own, seamlessly weaving the narratives of everyday people's lives into the cinematic aesthetic of a Hollywood set.

After his start in the mid-1980s, he has culminated a huge body of work, now celebrated in his first retrospective exhibition and accompanying catalog book. Gregory Crewdson by Gregory Crewdson is edited and authored by Walter Moser, the head of photography at The Albertina Museum in Vienna, and published by Prestel, a leading publisher of art, design, and architecture books (for more in this vein see our guide to the best coffee table books).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles