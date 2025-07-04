One of Japan's greatest ever photographers gets a feature film adaptation of his landmark work

A still from the Ravens trailer

Masahisa Fukase’s Ravens is widely recognized as one of the most influential photography books ever published. Created over more than a decade, from 1975 to 1986, during a deeply turbulent period in Fukase’s life, the series is a raw and haunting exploration of grief, loneliness and transformation.

Inspired by a somber train journey to his hometown following his divorce, Fukase’s photographs depict flocks of ravens against the stark coastal landscapes of Hokkaido, their ominous presence acting as a powerful metaphor for personal and national trauma.

Beyond the intimate narrative, Ravens is often read as an allegory for postwar Japan’s struggle with identity and loss.

This year, Fukase’s seminal work takes on a new form with the release of Ravens, a Japanese-language biographical drama directed by Mark Gill – who received Oscar and BAFTA nominations for his 2012 dark comedy, The Voorman Problem.

Rather than a documentary, the film dramatizes the later years of Fukase’s life, focusing on his fraught marriage, his creative obsessions, and the emotional crucible from which Ravens emerged. The film seeks to translate the psychological intensity and symbolic weight of the photobook into a vivid cinematic experience.

The film has already gained recognition as an official selection at major international festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival (2024), the Hong Kong International Film Festival (2025) and the Austin Film Festival (2024), reflecting its broad cultural resonance beyond photography circles.

While Ravens is not yet widely available for viewing, it is currently listed on Mubi’s platform, suggesting a potential streaming release soon.

On a personal note, Ravens has been a deeply inspiring work throughout my own photography practice. Fukase’s fearless engagement with vulnerability and his poetic use of metaphor remind me that photography can be much more than visual documentation.

His work challenges photographers to embrace honesty and emotional depth, qualities that remain essential in an era dominated by instant digital images.

The transformation of Ravens from book to feature film is a significant moment, illustrating how the power of photography continues to transcend mediums, inspiring new narratives and reaching wider audiences.

A recent edition of the photography book Ravens, published by Mack, is available at Amazon US as well as Amazon UK.

