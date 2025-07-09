I love retro-style cameras and this ready-to-shoot OM-3 Prime Day deal is seriously tempting

The OM System OM-3 is one of the most exciting Micro Four Thirds cameras released this year - and right now, it’s finally seen a significant price drop.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can pick up the OM-3 bundled with the excellent M.Zuiko 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens for just £1,709, down from £1,999.99.

That’s a solid saving of £290.99 and best of all, it’s a complete package - ready to shoot straight out of the box.

This camera builds on the legacy of Olympus with a tough, weather-sealed body, a 20MP stacked BSI sensor, and the brilliant in-body stabilisation OM is known for. The autofocus has had a major upgrade too, with AI-powered subject tracking that locks onto birds, animals, vehicles and more, making it ideal for everything from nature to street photography. It’s small, lightweight, and absolutely packed with features for stills and video shooters alike.

Video is no afterthought either. The OM-3 can shoot 4K 60p and even push up to 120fps in Full HD for slow-motion work. Add to that the phase-detect AF, improved EVF, and blackout-free burst shooting at 50fps, and this camera punches far above its weight, especially in such a compact form factor. It's ideal for creators who need power without bulk.

The included 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens is a beauty in its own right. Sharp corner-to-corner with pro-grade optics and a constant aperture, it’s versatile enough for landscapes, portraits, travel, and everyday shooting. With this lens bundled in, you’ve got a lightweight and durable kit that covers just about everything.

At £1,709, this OM System OM-3 deal is easily one of the standout mirrorless camera bundles in the Prime sale. It's a proper workhorse of a system camera that’ll appeal to enthusiasts and pros alike - and with the 12–45mm lens included, you’ll be ready to shoot the moment it lands on your doorstep.