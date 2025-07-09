I love retro-style cameras and this ready-to-shoot OM-3 Prime Day deal is seriously tempting
The OM-3 just got a big Prime discount - and it comes with a PRO Lens
The OM System OM-3 is one of the most exciting Micro Four Thirds cameras released this year - and right now, it’s finally seen a significant price drop.
As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can pick up the OM-3 bundled with the excellent M.Zuiko 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens for just £1,709, down from £1,999.99.
That’s a solid saving of £290.99 and best of all, it’s a complete package - ready to shoot straight out of the box.
Save £290.99 The OM System OM-3 isn't just gorgeous on the outside; it's got it where it counts on the inside, too! Try a 20-MP stacked BSI sensor, blistering burst speeds, IBIS, RAW video output, glorious 4K 60p, and more.
This camera builds on the legacy of Olympus with a tough, weather-sealed body, a 20MP stacked BSI sensor, and the brilliant in-body stabilisation OM is known for. The autofocus has had a major upgrade too, with AI-powered subject tracking that locks onto birds, animals, vehicles and more, making it ideal for everything from nature to street photography. It’s small, lightweight, and absolutely packed with features for stills and video shooters alike.
Video is no afterthought either. The OM-3 can shoot 4K 60p and even push up to 120fps in Full HD for slow-motion work. Add to that the phase-detect AF, improved EVF, and blackout-free burst shooting at 50fps, and this camera punches far above its weight, especially in such a compact form factor. It's ideal for creators who need power without bulk.
The included 12–45mm f/4 PRO lens is a beauty in its own right. Sharp corner-to-corner with pro-grade optics and a constant aperture, it’s versatile enough for landscapes, portraits, travel, and everyday shooting. With this lens bundled in, you’ve got a lightweight and durable kit that covers just about everything.
At £1,709, this OM System OM-3 deal is easily one of the standout mirrorless camera bundles in the Prime sale. It's a proper workhorse of a system camera that’ll appeal to enthusiasts and pros alike - and with the 12–45mm lens included, you’ll be ready to shoot the moment it lands on your doorstep.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.