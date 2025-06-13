Nudes, portraits, still lives, and street photography all feature in this beautiful Ralph Gibson retrospective book

Ralph Gibson’s work has long stood as a quiet, powerful force in the world of photography; an elegant balance of poetic vision and precise intention.

Now, Taschen’s monumental new release, Ralph Gibson. Photographs 1960–2024, brings together more than sixty years of his photographic explorations in a richly presented 552-page hardcover coffee table book, offering the most comprehensive retrospective of this influential American photographer to date.

(Image credit: © Ralph Gibson)

Since beginning his photographic journey in the 1950s while serving in the U.S. Navy, Gibson has forged a unique path. Early years assisting legends like Dorothea Lange and Robert Frank laid a foundation that Gibson built upon with a distinct, almost cinematic eye.

By the late 1960s, having relocated to New York, he was already seen alongside iconic figures such as Larry Clark and Diane Arbus, but Gibson’s work has always stood apart, defined by a restless desire to explore vision beyond traditional genre boundaries.

His output resists categorization; from nudes to portraits, still lifes to narrative sequences, and street, all filtered through a poetic sensibility that marks his work. Series titles like The Somnambulist, Déjà-Vu, and Chiaroscuro speak to the quality of Gibson's vision.

(Image credit: © Ralph Gibson)

A defining aspect of Gibson’s career has been his unwavering loyalty to Leica. Throughout his six decades of image-making, Gibson has remained deeply connected to the Leica M system, not only as his camera of choice but as a creative partner.

From the early days of shooting exclusively on film to his eventual, albeit reluctant, embrace of digital, Gibson’s Leica has been constant. His switch to the Leica M Monochrom digital camera marked a turning point, after which he never looked back. This lifelong relationship with Leica has been integral to Gibson’s visual language, reinforcing his pursuit of precision, subtlety, and the kind of reverie that Leica cameras have long been associated with.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: © Ralph Gibson)

What makes Gibson’s work truly enduring is the philosophy that underpins it. He often speaks of shooting with a 'point of departure' – an intentional approach that anchors his creative process. As he has previously explained, "The point of departure is the backbone of my career".

Whether capturing seemingly spontaneous moments or carefully composed scenes, Gibson’s pursuit is always purposeful, a search for that silent resonance that an image alone can convey.

(Image credit: © Ralph Gibson)

This new book, produced in close collaboration with Gibson, not only collects his photographic series from San Francisco, Hollywood, and New York of the 1960s through to today but also includes short texts that illuminate his thinking. The presentation itself is a tactile experience, a beautifully designed object that invites slow, contemplative engagement, much like the photographs within.

For photographers and enthusiasts who have followed Gibson’s work over the years, this volume is a masterclass in sustaining a creative vision across time, a reminder that innovation in photography is as much about intention as it is about the moment.

Ralph Gibson. Photographs 1960–2024, published by Taschen, is available now to order for $80 / £60.

Front Cover (Image credit: © Ralph Gibson / Taschen)

Today's best Taschen Ralph Gibson Photographs 1960 to 2024 deals $80 $60.54 Preorder $80 View

you may also like

If you are a fan of coffee-table photography books, Taschen has been releasing some great options, including Tina Turner by Peter Lindbergh and Berlin, Berlin by Helmut Newton.