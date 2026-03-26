"This is a well-deserved winner!" highlights the awards judge – with over 2,000 public votes the young photographer wins big and scoops the competition's top prize

An 11-year-old photographer has taken the top prize in the RSPCA Young Photographer Award, winning over the public with a striking image of a dog stranded on a rock – because despite his love for the beach, the Spaniel cross can't swim.

Evie Watt, from Aberdeenshire in Scotland, secured 31% of the public votes with her image Water reflections, showing her friend's dog, Monty, paused on a stone above shallow water, his reflection clearly visible below.

ARE YOU A YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHER? Entries for the main RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2026 will open on 5 May and will be judged by a panel of photographic experts. You can register your interest at YPA26@rspca.org.uk. For more information visit the RSPCA website.

Inspired by RSPCA's annual competition, Evie only started photography a year ago. Yet, with this image, she beat 14 shortlisted entires submitted by young photographers across the UK.

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“This photo melted the hearts of the public and I can see why – it captures the moment of balance between Monty's inquisitive nature and his desire to play in the water," says Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and awards judge.

"The wide framing shows off the gorgeous beach location, complete with his reflection and the warm sunshine. This is a well-deserved winner!"

RSPCA Young Photographer Award winner

Evie explains about her award-winning image: "It's funny because Monty loves the beach and the water but he actually can't swim – he'd been paddling and then jumped up onto this rock and got stuck.

"But I had to stop and take this photo quickly before wading in to help him!

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“I just loved the lighting and Monty's reflection on the water. It's a little beach in a fishing village near where we live and it’s one of our favourite places in the nice weather.

"It feels really exciting to win, I never expected it – and now I can't wait to enter the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards later this year."

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