Bird feeder cameras are a great all-in-one solution for filming garden birds, but they could be contributing to an alarming decline in some avian visitors. Over a year ago, I asked the question: Is my bird feeder camera harming wildlife? At the time, the UK’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) had pulled all flat bird feeders (those with flat trays where seeds collect) from its website while it reviewed the potential dangers. Now, it’s published its findings and has suggested two simple changes to help safeguard gardens birds: seasonal feeding and safe feeding. Bird feeder cameras can contribute to both.

The route problem is a highly contagious disease called trichomonosis. A single infected bird can wreak havoc by visiting multiple feeding stations and spreading the parasite. Finches are particularly susceptible, with the RSPB stating that the UK’s greenfinch population has dropped by over 65% over the past three decades. The disease is easier to spread in summer and autumn, so the RSPB is suggesting that UK residents hold off feeding seeds and peanuts from May 1 to October 31, with small amounts of mealworms and suet as suitable alternatives all year round.

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

The kicker for many bird feeder cameras is that the RSPB’s research has concluded that flat surfaces help to increase the spread. And a quick look at the best bird feeder camera reveals that every single bird feeder on the list has a flat surface. What’s more, I’m struggling to find a bird feeder camera without a flat design, anywhere. It would appear that the flat design is used to set up the feeding birds a suitable distance away from the actual camera so they can be filmed. However, there are two solutions.

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First up is the Birdfy Smart Bird Bath Pro, a partially solar powered bath with a built-in camera. As this isn’t a feeder, the flat design isn’t as harmful, but you must change the water daily (tap water only) and clean the bird bath at least once per week.

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

The other solution is to turn to one of the best outdoor security cameras, or if you’re really invested, one of the best trail cameras. All you’d need to do is pick up a bird feeder without a flat bottom and then mount your camera accordingly. If you’re feeling really creative, you could identify or set up a tempting perch near the bird feeder for incoming and outgoing birds to rest on and frame the camera around that. This would supply you with beautiful footage without an ugly feeder in the frame.

Whatever solution you choose, it’s important to clean both bird baths and feeders at least once a week. Repositioning your bird feeder after each clean will also help to stem the spread. Here’s hoping we can all work together to help bolster our feathered friends. After all, the alternative could mean some species no longer visiting our gardens at all.

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