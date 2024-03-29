I think I just bought my last OM System camera

By Rod Lawton
published

The brand is moving away from everything I bought into, to focus instead (ha!) on genres I don't shoot

Olympus PEN E-PL7
I paid the full price for my Olympus PEN E-P7 – but only when I found out I could get a free M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 with it. (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

I have lost track of how many Olympus PEN and OM cameras I have reviewed, owned and included in Digital Camera World buying guides. I still use mine almost daily, for everything from travel to product shots to personal photography projects. But I wonder if I should just draw a line.

Nothing has changed for me. I still value all those things that the Olympus brand brought to photography – compactness, style, value and a wide range of affordable, portable, quality lenses. I’ve included Olympus cameras in guides to the best camera for beginners, best camera for travel, best cheap cameras and many more.

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



