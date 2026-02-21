50 images for 50 years: Leica to celebrate half a century of "photographic excellence”

Leica will celebrate another milestone in its long and distinguished history this year, as 2026 marks 50 years since the opening of the first Leica gallery.

In recognition of 50 years of “preserving, promoting and progressing photography”, Leica will host a “major exhibition" displaying 50 images from select artists at the company’s inaugural gallery in Wetzlar, Germany.

According to the company, the included images will feature the full spectrum of Leica photography, capturing “intimate moments, fascinating stories and creative perspectives”.

The 50th anniversary will take place at the first Leica gallery (Wetzlar, Germany), pictured here in 1976 (Image credit: Leica)

The first Leica gallery opened its doors in 1976 at the company's Wetzlar headquarters. Since then the network has grown to 26 locations worldwide, with the aim of presenting the artistic, historical and social value of photography.

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, art director of Leica Galleries International, said: “For me, photography is the most exciting artistic medium because a large proportion of the population encounters it on a daily basis.”

Throughout five decades, Leica has opened galleries in cities including Boston, Kyoto and London, and this year it's set to open more in Chicago and Shanghai.

These galleries have put on “iconic” exhibitions displaying photos by renowned photographers including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Sebastiãn Salgado and Steve McCurry, as well as those from other famous names such as Bryan Adams and Lenny Kravitz.

The Wetzlar gallery has changed significantly since opening in 1976, pictured here more recently (Image credit: Leica)

Rehn-Kaufmann said that works by professionals are an “indispensable part of Leica’s world”, playing a key role in the galleries’ mission of sharing the company’s enthusiasm for photography globally.

Last year was also a major one for Leica as it celebrated a half century of Leica Historica, a photo-historical society documenting Leica and its camera systems, and 100 years since the release of the Leica 1, the first mass-produced 35mm Leica model.

This year’s celebrations will take place at the Wetzlar headquarters in June, with the exact date(s) to be announced. The 50 images on show will be chosen by current Leica gallery directors.

