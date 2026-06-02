Mirrorless cameras with sensors smaller than full frame, like the Sony A6700 here, are growing while full frame has declined in the first four months of 2026

Compact cameras have been one of the fastest-growing camera categories, but the latest data from Japan hints at another unusual trend: Cameras with smaller sensors are growing while gear with full-frame or larger sensors is on the decline.

The insight comes from the Camera and Imaging Products Association, or CIPA, a group that monitors the health of the camera industry, tracking several key Japanese brands, including Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, and Panasonic.

The latest data on camera production and shipments, covering April 2026, says that camera shipments overall are at 120 percent of the same time last year, marking additional growth in a year when CIPA has predicted a potential decline. Compact cameras showed the largest four-month growth at 129.9 percent, with mirrorless also showing growth at 111.1 percent.

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But CIPA has recently started tracking camera shipments by sensor size and, compared to the same time last year, interchangeable lens cameras with full frame sensors or larger showed a decline in the first four months of 2026, with the category sitting at 88.7 percent of last year’s numbers.

Swappable lens cameras with smaller sensors, meanwhile, have increased in the first four months of the year, posting a 116.5 percent change in shipments.

Mirrorless and DSLRs with smaller sensors have long been the more popular category, as the category is more budget-friendly and tends to reach more hobbyists and casual users. In April alone, CIPA member companies shipped 480,746 cameras with smaller sensors compared to 223,260 cameras with full-frame and larger sensors.

Importantly, CIPA’s data divided by sensor type is only for interchangeable lens cameras, so the data isn’t being skewed by the compact camera category that tends to have smaller sensor sizes.

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But while the sensor size data doesn’t include compact cameras, I wonder if the trend is still having a trickle-down effect. The rise of the compact camera’s popularity comes with a rise in prices – CIPA data suggests that the price for compact cameras shipped in the first four months of 2026 is 124.8 percent of last year’s numbers.

The Canon EOS R100 is a budget mirrorless camera (Image credit: Dan Mold)

The increase in compact camera prices means that, in some cases, a beginner APS-C mirrorless is sometimes more affordable than some of the trendy compact cameras. And with a pancake lens, these cameras may be larger than a point-and-shoot, but are still highly portable.

I’m still a bit surprised that the larger sensor category seems to be slowing down, however. New full-frame cameras like the Sony A7 V have been leading sales lists from several retailers over the past few months, so it’s clear there’s still a lot of demand for more pro-oriented gear.

Another oddity in the latest CIPA data could potentially suggest that the worst of the DSLR decline is over. DSLR shipments are 105.6 percent of the numbers from April 2025. DSLR shipments have still declined in the first four months of the year at 69 percent of the previous year's numbers, but it’s the second month in a row that has shown some slight growth for the aging interchangeable lens technology.

Those DSLR numbers, however, could be skewed by unusually large shipments to Europe, which posted a 280 percent change in DSLR shipments in April compared to March.

When CIPA made its predictions for 2026, the organization predicted a slowdown, so the overall growth in numbers is likely a welcome highlight for photographers and camera-makers alike.

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