Zeiss just made the world's first ever anamorphic lenses with built-in motors and swappable looks and they look awesome

Zeiss has revealed its latest move in the cinema lens world with the launch of the new Horizon Anamorphic series, a high-end full-frame lens lineup designed for serious professional filmmakers.

These are not everyday lenses for casual video shooters, but a new generation of Zeiss anamorphic primes built for major productions, offering a 2x squeeze factor, strong oval bokeh, and the kind of cinematic character that anamorphic users chase.

The new Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic series includes seven focal lengths, ranging from 35mm to 200mm. The lineup covers 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 110mm, 150mm, and 200mm options, giving cinematographers a complete set of primes for a wide range of shooting situations. Zeiss says these lenses have been designed to deliver a clean, sharp, and neutral starting point, while providing enough flexibility for filmmakers to shape the image to their own taste.

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One of the biggest talking points is the fully motorized design. Zeiss has built focus and iris motors directly into the lenses, removing the need for external motors on set. That should make rigging cleaner and faster, while also allowing the lenses to work directly with existing industry-standard lens control systems. For productions where time, reliability, and repeatability matter, these lenses could make for a serious tool rather than just another impressive-looking piece of glass.

The other clever feature is the interchangeable look tuning back element. This allows cinematographers to adjust the rendering of the lens, changing things like contrast, sharpness, and overall character without affecting scale accuracy or calibration. In simple terms, the Horizon lenses are not locked into one fixed personality. They can begin from a crisp, clean Zeiss look and then be tuned to feel softer, more stylized, or more characterful, depending on the production.

The lenses also mark quite a visual shift from Zeiss’ more traditional cinema designs. Each Horizon Anamorphic lens features dual displays and touch panels built into the barrel, giving operators direct access to live focus and iris values. These displays show current focus distance and t-stop information, while also allowing users to move through lens settings directly on the lens itself. It is a much more modern, tech-forward approach than many would expect from a traditional cinema prime.

Zeiss has also built the encoding systems directly into the lenses, with factory calibration and lens scales stored inside each lens. That means productions should not need to re-map scales or re-rig motors when moving between lenses. For high-end sets where metadata, accuracy, and consistency are essential, that could be a major time-saver and one of the reasons these lenses will appeal to cinematographers working at the very top end.

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Despite all that built-in technology, Zeiss says the Horizon Anamorphic lenses remain surprisingly manageable in weight. They are said to be roughly comparable to Zeiss Master Anamorphic 2x primes, even though the new Horizon lenses use a larger 114mm front diameter. All seven lenses share that same 114mm front, which should make life easier when swapping lenses with matte boxes and other accessories.

The 35mm T2.3, 40mm T2.3, 50mm T2.3, and 75mm T2.3 lenses are each 199mm long, while the 110mm T2.3, 150mm T2.3, and 200mm T2.9 lenses measure 262mm. Weights range from 2.42kg to 3.25kg, or around 5.34lb to 7.17lb, so these are still serious professional lenses, but not wildly out of step with what filmmakers working in this space will already expect.

Zeiss has not yet confirmed pricing for the Horizon Anamorphic series, but let’s be honest, these are not going to be cheap. The 40mm, 50mm, and 75mm lenses are expected to start shipping this fall, with the 35mm, 110mm, 150mm, and 200mm lenses set to follow later this year or in 2027.

For filmmakers looking for a modern anamorphic system with built-in motors, digital controls, and a tunable optical character, Zeiss’ new Horizon lenses could be one of the most interesting cinema launches of the year.