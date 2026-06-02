The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, but could it feature a special guest in the form of the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S?

Last month, the ‘Big N’ announced that it was developing the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, and if the latest tip-off from Nikon Rumors is to be believed, it sounds like it’s well into the development cycle. According to the rumor website, “select photographers” will have access to the lens at the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday, June 11, when Mexico will face South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. If this turns out to be true, I’m hoping an official release isn’t too far off.

This is pure conjecture, but I’ve been wondering if the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S will be launched alongside the heavily rumored Nikon Z9 II. It’s certainly not lost on me that this lens’s DSLR predecessor, the Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR, was released alongside the Nikon D6 flagship DSLR back in 2020.

The latest camera rumors suggest that the second coming of Nikon's flagship mirrorless series has been pushed back to 2027, which could potentially even mirror the original 120-300mm and Nikon D6's timeline, with both announced at the tail end of 2019 for delivery at the beginning of 2020. So, who knows, perhaps we could get a double announcement at the end of the year concerning the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S and Nikon Z9 II. But again, that is pure conjecture – there is no hard evidence to support that at all.

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I’ve done a bit of football photography in my time and a 120-300mm f/2.8 is a grail lens. That super-wide constant aperture is beyond useful during evening matches, because although floodlights might seem bright, they dramatically reduce the available light, forcing you to up your ISO if you want to retain the shutter speeds required to freeze the unfolding action.

The Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR is still one of the best lenses I’ve had the pleasure of shooting with, but beyond expected optical upgrades, the Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, increasing the lens's reach to 420mm. Essential when the action is happening further up the pitch.

I, for one, cannot wait for the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S to be launched. Not that I can afford it… But I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out during matches, in the off chance we get a sneaky glimpse.

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