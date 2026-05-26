18-year-old photographer wins top prize with heartwarming cygnet image – "They all lay down for a rest right beside me"

"A whole family of mute swans swam up to me as I was quietly sitting on the bank of a beautiful lake," explains the award-winning photography talent

The heartwarming wildlife image Feathery Pillow shows a newly hatched cygnet resting its head on one of its siblings – a tender moment that earned 18-year-old photographer Ben Lucas the top prize in one of the UK's most prestigious wildlife competitions.

Ben was named Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 after capturing a quiet moment within a mute swan family at Hornchurch, England, revealing the softer, more intimate side of nature.

Armed with a Canon APS-C camera and telephoto lens, Ben used reach and precision to isolate the tiny cygnet. Photographed at around 359mm, the image features a shallow depth of field, no distractions, and keeps full focus on the resting bird.

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Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026

To capture the scene, Ben used a telephoto zoom lens and masterfully isolated his feathery subject (Image credit: James Artaius)

Image details

Title: Feathery Pillow

Species: Mute swan (Cygnus olor)

Location: Hornchurch, England

Shot info

Gear: Canon EOS R10 + RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

Exposure: 1/500sec, f/8, ISO 250

The story behind the still

Ben says, "This was such an adorable moment to witness. A whole family of mute swans swam up to me as I was quietly sitting on the bank of a beautiful lake.



"They all lay down for a rest right beside me.



"The five newly hatched cygnets curled up together in a fluffy grey bundle and I captured this photo as one lay its little head on the back of its sibling.

"Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!"

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The BWPA competition

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) is one of the UK's most respected nature photography competitions, celebrating the diversity and wonder of wildlife.

Photographers compete across adult and youth categories, with winning images published in a hardback book by Graffeg.

For more winning images and full results, visit the BWPA website and explore the incredible work of this year's photographers.

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