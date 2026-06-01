15-year-old photographer wins major wildlife award with decade-old DSLR capturing a mid-air falcon hunt
Rising photography talent beats strong competition with a split-second wildlife encounter that many photographers spend years trying to capture
Young photographer Jack Crockford has won the top honor at the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026, winning the 12-14 Years category with a striking image showing a Eurasian hobby catching prey in mid-air.
Now 15 years old, Jack secured the prestigious award with a capture that freezes a fraction-of-a-second hunting encounter as the agile falcon reaches out to snatch its prey from the sky.
Capturing such a moment requires exceptional timing and plenty of patience – skills that wildlife photographers can spend years refining. Jack shot the winning image using a pro-level DSLR camera rather than one of today's latest AI-powered mirrorless cameras – combined with a super-telephoto lens.
'Acrobatic Hobby'
Shot info
Species: Eurasian hobby (Falco subbuteo)
Location: Staines Moor, England
Tech info
Gear: Nikon D500 + Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens
Exposure: 1/6400sec, f/8, ISO 800
Jack explains, "This is the Eurasian hobby, a small yet remarkably agile bird of prey. They combine their speed with this agility for a unique trait; catching insects mid-air.
"The size of their prey doesn't affect them, as it can vary from the smallest of flies to small birds.
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"First, they lock on to their target. Next, they reach out with their super-sharp talons and snatch their prey. In this moment, a mayfly was unlucky as it became the hobby's next snack."
For more winning images and full results, visit the BWPA website and explore the incredible work of this year's photographers.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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