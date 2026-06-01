15-year-old photographer wins major wildlife award with decade-old DSLR capturing a mid-air falcon hunt

This shot of a Eurasian hobby (Falco subbuteo) stood out against impressive wildlife images in the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Young photographer Jack Crockford has won the top honor at the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026, winning the 12-14 Years category with a striking image showing a Eurasian hobby catching prey in mid-air.

Now 15 years old, Jack secured the prestigious award with a capture that freezes a fraction-of-a-second hunting encounter as the agile falcon reaches out to snatch its prey from the sky.

Capturing such a moment requires exceptional timing and plenty of patience – skills that wildlife photographers can spend years refining. Jack shot the winning image using a pro-level DSLR camera rather than one of today's latest AI-powered mirrorless cameras – combined with a super-telephoto lens.

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'Acrobatic Hobby'

Launched in April 2016, the Nikon D500 is a pro-quality DX format DSLR that we praised as a "dream camera" in our review (Image credit: Nikon)

Shot info

Species: Eurasian hobby (Falco subbuteo)

Location: Staines Moor, England

Tech info

Gear: Nikon D500 + Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR lens

Exposure: 1/6400sec, f/8, ISO 800

Jack explains, "This is the Eurasian hobby, a small yet remarkably agile bird of prey. They combine their speed with this agility for a unique trait; catching insects mid-air.

"The size of their prey doesn't affect them, as it can vary from the smallest of flies to small birds.

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"First, they lock on to their target. Next, they reach out with their super-sharp talons and snatch their prey. In this moment, a mayfly was unlucky as it became the hobby's next snack."

For more winning images and full results, visit the BWPA website and explore the incredible work of this year's photographers.

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