Award-winning photographers all started somewhere – these are the 10 photo contests to enter this June
From landscapes to architecture, portraits, and beyond – these international photography contests want to see your images, open to photographers of all levels
Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your images to photo competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.
Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature.
And with so many open calls across all genres – there's something for everyone. So, here's a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from June until December 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…
photoED magazine
Deadline: June 15
Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)
Fee: Free for members, general submissions CAN$20
Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”
Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine
Epson International Pano Awards
Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Awards: Amateur, Open, VR/360
Fee: Depends on category, $20-$22 per image
Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360
Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000)
World Nature Photography Awards
Deadline: June 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: $30 per entry
Categories: Animals in their habitat, Animal portraits, Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles, Behaviour – Birds, Behaviour – Invertebrates, Behaviour – Mammals, Plants and fungi, Urban wildlife, Planet Earth's landscapes and environments, Underwater, Black and white, Nature art, Nature-related photojournalism, Humans interacting with nature
Prizes: Grand prize of $1,000 and the title of World Nature Photographer of the Year, media exposure, and more
Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Deadline: June 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Categories: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects, Fish and other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years and under), Nikon Junior (16 years and under), Portfolio, Nikon Video, Photo People's Choice
Prizes: Nikon Category winners: Nikon gear, category winners: premium ThinkTANK camera bag+ Amazing Internet website, top entrants have the chance to win a safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by Alex Walker's Serian
Travel Photographer of the Year
Deadline: Early bird: July 1, TPOTY Pass: July 16, Final: October 12
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: From £14, entry is FREE for young photographers aged 18 and under
Portfolio categories: Adventures & Journeys, Cultures, Traditions & Celebrations, Landscapes – Nature & Urban, Wildlife, Sealife, Birdlife
One Shot categories: In Nature, People of the World, Street, Travel in Black & White,
Special Awards: Travel Photographer of the Year, Young Travel Photographer of the Year, Travel Image of the Year, Rising Talent Award, People’s Choice Award
Prizes: Cash prizes from £1,000 to £200, industry portfolio reviews, media exposure, and more
Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3)
Deadline: July 22
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: €30 for single images, €50 for series (professionals), €20 for single images, €40 for series (amateurs and students), discounts for multiple categories
Categories: Advertising, Analog, Architecture, Book, Fine Art, Nature, Portraiture, Press
Prizes: Up to €11,500 in cash prizes, exhibitions in Paris, Athens, Ostuni & Budapest, publication in the PX3 Annual Book, extensive global exposure
The Illume Awards
Deadline: July 31
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Sports categories: Adventure, Aerial, Bike, Climb, Skate, Snow, Surf, Trail
Themed categories: Close-Up, Emerging, Innovation, Lifestyle, Masterpiece, Playground, RAW, Spirit
Prizes: Leica cameras, Angelbird storage gear, global exhibition tour, photobook feature
Brian Black Memorial Award
Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel
Deadline: August 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK
Fee: Free
Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"
Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)
Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500
Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.
Botanical Photographer of the Year
Deadline: September 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Focus: Britain and Ireland's wild plants
Categories: Intrepid: Plants in wild, hard-to-reach, or dramatic landscapes, Inquisitive: Close-up shots highlighting the fascinating and minute features that are often used in ID, Inclusive: People interacting with plants, urban botany, or community recording, Open: For entries that fall outside the above.
Special: Young Botanical Photographer of the Year for an entry into any category, aged 18 or under
Prizes: To be announced
OPPO Photography Awards
Deadline: December 31
Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices
Fee: Free
Theme: "Super Every Moment"
Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap
Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards – Gold Award (1): $20,000, Silver Award (2):$8,000, Bronze Award (3): $3,000, Honorable Mention photo categories (15): $1,000, Honorable Mention video categories (3): $1,500, Regional Award (10): $1,000, Audience’s Choice (4): $500
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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