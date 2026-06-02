"An old woman pours herself tea - but it's so much more than just that. The expression on her crevassed face is beautiful, it moved me to tears" – founder of world's biggest food photography awards on top prize-winning photo

A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium by Jo Kearney is the Overall Winner and Fortnum & Mason Food at the Table Winner of the World Food Photography Award 2026

The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini has revealed the competition's overall winner – a prestigious honor going to British video journalist/photographer Jo Kearney for an image showing a quiet moment of a woman eating in the canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium – and it speaks volumes.

The scene was shot at the Kjoka Obi Garm Sanatorium in the mountains of Tajikistan. It's a colossal concrete complex built on radon-rich hot springs and is one of the few places that is still in operation.

Kearney works for broadcasters such as the BBC and the international press agency Associated Press, and is no stranger to the World Food Photography Awards. In 2024, she won the category Politics and Food – and this year, she brought the awards founder to tears, scooping the Fortnum & Mason Food at the Table category and the overall win.

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'A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium'

The Khoja Obi Garm sanatorium (health hotel) offers prescribed treatments such as thermal bathing and steam therapy. Guests of the popular sanatorium are served meals of nourishing food ranging from soups to fruit, tea, and traditional Tajik fare.

"During Soviet times, communist workers were given two weeks annual holiday here. Today its low price - $28 per day including full board and treatments - attracts ordinary Tajiks plus tourists from the neighbouring 'Stans' and the odd backpacker," explains Kearney.

Award founder Caroline Kenyon says, "There is so much to see and so much to feel in this image. An old woman pours herself tea - but it's so much more than just that.

"The expression on her crevassed face is beautiful, it moved me to tears. She is alone, her simple breakfast on the table before her echoes the fruit in the painting on the wall behind.

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"Against the parched colours of the scene through the window, the rich crimson chairs give a regal quality to the setting, and though humbly dressed, her dignified bearing is queenly too.

"She has seen much in life, we are sure, but holds her head high."

Kearney's award-winning images and all 203 winners of this year's competition are on display from June 3 to June 7 at the Mall Galleries in London. A selection of the images hand-picked by Fortnum & Mason will be displayed at their iconic store on Piccadilly from June 9.

For more information and to see all winning images, visit the World's Food Photography Awards website.

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