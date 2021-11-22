With great power, comes great responsibility – Sony's A7R III slashed to $1,999.99

Black Friday Deals are here with this amazing offer from Best Buy on the renowned powerhouse and loved by the best photography and cinematography Youtubers on the internet, The Sony A7R III at $1,999.99 is a steal!

Equipped with its 42.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 50-102,405 ISO range, 425 focus points and 4K video recording, the A7R III is a mirrorless powerhouse ready to take on whatever challenge you throw at it.

US DEAL

With up to 10 frames per second, 2x faster auto focus than its predecessor and capable of focusing in extreme low-light condition to EV-3, the A7R III is the ultimate choice for wildlife, landscape, sports and cityscape photographers.

But the fun does not stop there, this camera has incredible video features that many have championed in the most extreme conditions with a vast array of Sony E mount lenses. Record 4K resolution or increase it to 5K with oversampling through HDMI recording. Get that perfect color grade with its Hybrid Log-Gamma codec or wow your clients with full HDR workflows.

The A7R III is truly a mirrorless powerhouse camera for both photo and video that is perfect for wildlife, landscapes, sports, run and go shoots, music videos, documentaries and much more!

