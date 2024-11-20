When Final Cut Pro 11 came along I thought it spelled doom – after all, why change the number now...

Without much fanfare FCPX became Final Cut Pro 11 – why the change? "Supercharged" with intelligence – I hear that a lot, but versioning can hurt the wallet!

Final Cut Pro has been my editing tool of choice for a long, long time; since version 4.0 at least. I remember having to concede, when moving house, I no longer had any real need for the (enormous) boxed edition of Final Cut Studio. I was deeply sad to part with it because it was so beautiful, a massive cardboard box with holagramatic slip case encasing a bookshelf of manuals. Those were the days, eh?

Now Final Cut Pro X users have just received a free software update to the landmark new edition – to Final Cut Pro 11 – and the editing tool remains a $299 one-time payment app in the App store. Not only that, but if you've not yet tried it you can test it for free for 90 days, which is enough time to see how much more there is here than iMovie!

