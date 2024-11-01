Canon just made VR waaaaaay more affordable, with this $500 lens

We've been seeing the exciting dual lens Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM for months – a gateway to 3D VR – now you can actually start creating with it.

Animation of the Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens being unmounted from a Canon EOS R7 body
(Image credit: Canon)

Back at The Photography & Video Show in March – and a few other events around the world – I and others were admiring Canon's "Concept Model 001 and 002, as well as the VR Concept Camera. Canon told us they were "heavily invested in VR" and now the fruits are available in the stores for all – in the form of the Canon RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM Dual Lens.

The Dual Lens system, designed for APS-C, attaches to a camera like the EOS R7 and captures a stereoscopic view through two separate lenses which have a 63-degree field of view.

Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual against a white background
(Image credit: Canon)

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

