DaVinci Resolve 20 is here: A major update to professional video editing platform that’s still FREE!

DaVinci Resolve 20 is officially out, and it’s a huge release not just for existing users, but for any filmmaker, editor, or creative who's been on the fence about switching.

With over 100 new features and meaningful AI integrations, it’s a major leap forward in what’s already one of the most advanced video editing platforms available – and yes, it’s still free.

DaVinci Resolve has always stood out for its deep color tools and robust timeline editing, but with every update, it inches further into territory once reserved for high-ticket subscription software. This latest version makes that gap feel almost absurd. DaVinci Resolve 20 isn’t just viable, it’s elite, and more and more filmmakers I know are finally making the jump.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Part of that shift comes down to what this update enables. AI isn’t just tacked on, it’s central. AI IntelliCut, for instance, uses AI to clean up timelines with remarkable speed, removing silences, separating speakers, and even generating ADR lists. It’s not just automation but rather editorial assistance.

AI Magic Mask has also been refined to deliver faster, more accurate tracking for isolating subjects, and the AI Depth Map tool now gives a greater sense of visual control, enabling users to effortlessly push a subject forward in a frame without tedious masking or keying.

All of it adds up to a platform that genuinely speeds up the technical grind so you can spend more time creating. Whether you're crafting a short, cutting a commercial, or finishing a documentary, Resolve 20 meets you with tools that feel built for the future

DaVinci Resolve 20 is out now and FREE to download!

DaVinci Resolve Studio 20 has also seen an update adding a few more pro features and retains its one-off low price point of $295 / £255 / AU$495.

