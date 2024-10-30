Mac Mini M4 fixes the best-value Apple Mac's biggest shortcoming. Here's how…

One key spec has prevented me from picking up Apple's best-value Mac, but the new Mac Mini M4 has just fixed the problem

The Mac Mini M4 is thicker than previous iterations, but will take up considerably less space on your desktop (Image credit: Apple / Digital Camera World)

The latest iteration of the Mac Mini has launched and I think it boasts some pretty stellar specs that could make it the best desktop computer for photo editing. Crucially, it fixes my biggest gripe with the Mac Mini M2. It finally comes with 16GB of Unified Memory (RAM) as standard.

It's also skipped a silicon generation, from the 2023 models’ M2 to the M4, and if you plump for the M4 Pro model, you get a set of brand new Thunderbolt 5 ports. That's right, the Mac Mini M4 is Apple's first computer to feature Thunderbolt 5. Honestly, I'm a little surprised Cupertino chose the utilitarian Mini and not a sexier device – like the new M4 iMac or an M4 MacBook that's surely on the horizon – to debut this much-anticipated feature.

