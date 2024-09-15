Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 15)

By
published

While the Apple iPhone 16 launch might have dominated this weeks news, a lot more has been going on

A collage of cameras and phones, with Taylor Swift made by Digital Camera World for the Weekly Wash
(Image credit: Future, Apple, Leica, Canon)

This week we saw the exciting launch of the iPhone 16, and its much-anticipated Camera Control button. This confirmed a whole heap of rumors that have been swirling around these past few months. 

While some were disappointed that the launch focused more on camera functions than AI, this week also saw the news that AI can now replicate the human brain to solve the ‘cocktail party problem’ – and it has led to criminal convictions. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles