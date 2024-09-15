Weekly Wash: the 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 15)

This week we saw the exciting launch of the iPhone 16, and its much-anticipated Camera Control button. This confirmed a whole heap of rumors that have been swirling around these past few months.

While some were disappointed that the launch focused more on camera functions than AI, this week also saw the news that AI can now replicate the human brain to solve the ‘cocktail party problem’ – and it has led to criminal convictions.

The new Leica M11-D has got heads turning, offering an authentic photography experience, while integrating cutting-edge digital features.

We also saw the ‘Taylor Swift effect’ working its magic on the last remaining Olympus camera on the market, and the newest Canon lens is a near-trinity that is both worth having and affordable…

The new iPhone 16 range is camera tech heavy

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have been announced, alongside the new iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and new AirPods. And the most notable thing for those watching the event was how much it concentrated on photography rather than, as anticipated, Apple Intelligence.

You can watch the Glowtime event back here (and enjoy my commentary). Sure, there was a lot about Apple Intelligence (as I spotted Tim Cook didn't waste the opportunity to mention it early, but perhaps not as often as you might imagine), but enthusiastic Apple engineer Craig Federighi still steered the intelligence onto the photo app for a good chunk of the time…

Full story:

iPhone 16 Pro is ALL about photography – and I thought Apple was planning an AI day!

Olympus to feel the 'Taylor Swift Effect'

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The cat is out of the bag: the world now knows exactly what camera Taylor Swift uses. And, as a result, its price is about to go through the roof as Swifties around the world try to get their hands on one.

A recent paparazzi shot has been shared online, giving us a good look at the camera used by Taylor: the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which you can see her using in the below tweet from 43 Rumors.

Now, this may come as a surprise to anyone who has followed her marketing crossovers with camera companies over the years. Back in the early 2010s she was a spokesperson for Sony cameras, appearing in commercials for the Cyber-shot TX7 and NEX-5R…

Full story:

This camera is about to rocket in price, thanks to Taylor Swift

The new Leica has the best of both worlds

(Image credit: Leica)

If you love the best Leica cameras on the market but also enjoy the analog experience, then hold onto your seat! The new Leica M11-D offers the tactile, pure photography experience that Leica is known for, while integrating cutting-edge digital features.

The removal of the traditional LCD screen in favor of a large, traditional ISO dial further enhances the camera’s focus on pure shooting – and is an homage to the Leica M6 and Leica M7 film camera that came before it. This to me is a true work of art, and something that I've personally been waiting years for.

The Leica M11-D is equipped with the same full-frame sensor as the Leica M11, offering multiple resolution options of 60MP, 36MP or 18MP, alongside a 3GB cache that enables continuous shooting at 5fps at full resolution…

Full story:

A $9,000 digital camera with no LCD screen? It's not a joke – the latest Leica is as serious as it gets



The 'cocktail party problem' has been solved with AI

(Image credit: Dustin Askins)

The 'cocktail party problem' refers to the experience of standing in a room full of people, maybe with background music, drink in hand, trying to cling on to what the hell the person next to you is saying.

The human brain is remarkably good at solving this problem, focusing a person’s attention on a particular stimulus, and excluding a range of other stimuli from conscious awareness. Thus enabling you to hang on the every word of that attractive stranger, or sadly hear more about the reasons they're single, or about drones, from the person who has had you stuck in the corner for the last 40 minutes.

However, just like with creating hands, technology has not yet been able to replicate this humanoid phenomenon. This can be a particular problem when trying to analyze audio evidence in court cases. Overlapping voices and background noise can make it difficult to determine who is saying what, potentially rendering key evidence unusable…

Full story:

AI can now replicate the human brain to solve the 'Cocktail Party Problem' – and it has led to criminal convictions

Canon's new "kit lens" is actually an f/2.8 trinity zoom

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has launched what is, on paper, a trinity lens without the red ring or the price tag. The new Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM doesn't pack the same elite optical performance, but it's a far more affordable alternative to both the RF 28-70mm f/2L and the RF 24-70mm f/2.8L.

It’s set to be a great accompaniment to Canon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras such as the EOS R6, R6 Mark II and R8, and will be a substantial upgrade over kit lenses such as the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 or RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1.

While it is a full-frame lens it can of course be used on any of Canon’s mirrorless APS-C cameras, where its 1.6x crop factor will give a full frame focal length equivalent of 44.8-112mm – where you’ll also enjoy the sharpest, center-most portion of the optics…

Full story:

Canon's new "kit lens" is actually a half-price trinity lens!

