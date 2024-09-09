iPhone 16 Pro is ALL about photography – and I thought Apple was planning an AI day!

Apple's Glowtime event had a lot more about photography and video than many expected – though AI was certainly there too!

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have been announced, alongside the new iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and new AirPods, and the most noteable thing for those watching the event as I did, was how much it concentrated on photography rather than, as anticipated, Apple Intelligence.

You can watch the Glowtime event back here (and enjoy my commentary). Sure, there was a lot about Apple Intelligence – as I spotted Tim Cook didn't waste the opportunity to mention it early, but perhaps not as often as you might imagine, while Craig Federighi – the enthusiastic Apple engineer – did speak with his typical strong stance, he still steered the intelligence onto the photo app for a good chunk of the time.

