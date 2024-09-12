A $9,000 digital camera with no LCD screen? It's not a joke – the latest Leica is as serious as it gets

By
published

Ditch the distraction of the LCD screen with the Leica M11-D – the 60MP digital camera that thinks it's analog

Leica M11-D
(Image credit: Leica)

If you love the best Leica cameras on the market but also enjoy the analog experience, then hold onto your seat! The new Leica M11-D offers the tactile, pure photography experience that Leica is known for, while integrating cutting-edge digital features. 

The removal of the traditional LCD screen in favor of a large, traditional ISO dial further enhances the camera’s focus on pure shooting – and is an homage to the Leica M6 and Leica M7 film camera that came before it. This to me is a true work of art, and something that I've personally been waiting years for. 

Image 1 of 2
Leica M11-D
The Leica M11-D ditches the LCD screen for a traditional ISO dial(Image credit: Leica)


Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

