A $9,000 digital camera with no LCD screen? It's not a joke – the latest Leica is as serious as it gets

If you love the best Leica cameras on the market but also enjoy the analog experience, then hold onto your seat! The new Leica M11-D offers the tactile, pure photography experience that Leica is known for, while integrating cutting-edge digital features.

The removal of the traditional LCD screen in favor of a large, traditional ISO dial further enhances the camera’s focus on pure shooting – and is an homage to the Leica M6 and Leica M7 film camera that came before it. This to me is a true work of art, and something that I've personally been waiting years for.

The Leica M11-D is equipped with the same full-frame sensor as the Leica M11, offering multiple resolution options of 60MP, 36MP or 18MP, alongside a 3GB cache that enables continuous shooting at 5fps at full resolution.

Weighing just 540g, it’s not only lighter than its predecessor but also more versatile. Paired with Leica’s renowned M-Lenses, the M11-D ensures stunning image quality even in low-light conditions thanks to its sensitivity range from ISO64 to 50,000.

The M11-D also features 256GB of internal storage if you wish to leave the SD card at home – which, to me, lends itself to the analog experience even more. And the long-lasting battery (thanks to no LCD rear screen) would make this camera a perfect companion for extended shooting sessions.

Designed for photographers who value simplicity and focus, the Leica M11-D offers seamless digital integration at the user’s discretion. With Bluetooth and cable connectivity, it is compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android devices, making file transfers quick and easy.

The Leica Fotos app further enhances user control, offering remote operation, image review and customization of camera settings on the fly, enabling photographers to fine-tune their experience on the go.

The camera also prioritizes the security of digital content with Leica Content Credentials, an innovative technology introduced with the Leica M11-P. This feature helps verify the authenticity of images, using standards from the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

This ensures that the integrity of images taken with the Leica M11-D can be verified at any time, either using custom industry tools or via https://contentcredentials.org/verify .

I'm incredibly excited about this announcement and have been a fan of this design since the original Leica M-D, Leica's earlier screenless digital camera launched in 2016 – and I can't wait to get out and shoot with one!

The Leica M11-D will retail for $9,395 / £8,100 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), and is available to buy now. This will also be the first time Leica will introduce a new eco-friendly packaging concept, first shipping with the M11-D, staying true to its commitment to sustainability.

