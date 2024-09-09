LIVE: It's Glowtime – What will the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max offer photo fans?

This is it – the Apple Launch Event for the iPhone 16 line and the iPhone X watch (if rumors to be believed). Will we get it all?

By
published
Apple Its Glowtime event card
(Image: © Apple)

The iPhone 16 event is coming in a matter of minutes, and – even though I'm a professional and have owned every single iPhone since launch – I'm still excited. I wish I wasn't. I'm trying to contain myself. I've promised myself this will be the year I skip a year, so what happens in the presentation will affect not only my decision, but those of many others, and you can view it right here – just scroll down to the live window.

Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube
Watch On
Refresh

The Apple Store online has the 'Be right back' message we've come to associate with a major product launch, so there's no need to buy the latest phone only to kick yourself. Well, not from Apple's store anyway!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1