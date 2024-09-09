LIVE: It's Glowtime – What will the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max offer photo fans?

The iPhone 16 event is coming in a matter of minutes, and – even though I'm a professional and have owned every single iPhone since launch – I'm still excited. I wish I wasn't. I'm trying to contain myself. I've promised myself this will be the year I skip a year, so what happens in the presentation will affect not only my decision, but those of many others, and you can view it right here – just scroll down to the live window.

This time the rumours have pointed to some significant changes in both the 'standard' iPhone 16 models – which we expect to have their two cameras re-arranged so that they can shoot Spatial Video (the 3D video you can view on Apple's Vision Pro, the headset I tried recently). We're also hearing talk of bigger screens (but not bigger phones, so that sleek black edge might have to go?)

We're also expecting a new button to be added to the frame – not actually a button, but a sensor which will have haptic feedback (a vibration from inside) – which might serve as a shutter button. This will be on top of the multi-function button added to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

In terms of software, of course, all the excitement is around Apple Intelligence which was first announced to developers (and anyone who cared to watch) at the WWDC 24 which I covered in June. It'll be exciting to see just what Apple is keen to show to their biggest customer base – iPhone users.

Oh – though as photographers & video makers the iPhone is iconic, other key tools might get a mention, including the AirPods and Apple Watch 10. Don't expect to hear about the best MacBooks for photo editing though; any M4 computers will likey get their own event (although you never know). to the live window.

Our coverage has begun, but the actual event starts at 10:00am at Apple HQ, Cupertino, Pacific Time – or 18:00 UK, 1:00 pm EDT.