This Panasonic Lumix GH5 costs under £3!

Sure, it's a toy miniature, but these cool collectibles will be on any Pansonic Lumix fan's 'want' list…

Miniature Panasonic Lumix camera toys
(Image credit: Kenelephant)

Okay, okay, so these scaled-down Pansonic Lumix GH5s can't actually take any pictures, but there's no denying that these miniature models make cool collectibles for camera fans. And for a few quid, who wouldn't one?

The teeny Lumix GH5 is part of the 'Lumix Miniature Collection', which features miniature figurines of a range of Panasonic digital cameras. In addition to the Lumix GH5, the lineup also includes some of Panasonic's compact cameras. The Lumix S9 comes in a dark silver colorway, and there are two versions of the Lumix FX7 – one in pearl white and the other in gloss rouge. The Lumix FX7s are also supplied with engraved carabiners for hanging off a camera bag or keyring.

