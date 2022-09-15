The Photography Show video preview: Nikon, OM System, analog photos + more

Watch video: The Photography Show Preview Video (#1)

The Photography Show & The Video Show kicks off this weekend, taking place on Saturday 17, Sunday 18 and Tuesday 20 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Ahead of the event, The Photography Show team has released the first of three preview videos looking at some of the highlights you can see over the three days, presented by event stalwart and technology reporter David McClelland.

• GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW (opens in new tab)

In addition to interviews with representatives from Nikon and OM System, who each run down the products, talks and events being showcased by the brands in Birmingham, the video also looks at some of the exciting speakers and demonstrations taking place.

These encompass all aspects and areas of photography and videography, from weddings to wet plate processes, art prints to analog pictures, and Lightroom to large format photography.

In the first Speaker Showcase, McClelland welcomes some of the most eagerly anticipated speakers to share some insights into their presentations, along with some tips for their related fields.

We hear from photographer, content creator and storyteller, Pascal Mühlhausen, speaking for Cewe; analog wedding shooter, educator and cyanotype specialist, Rachel Brewster-Wright from Little Vintage Photography; "design ninja" Tony Harmer whose skills span photography, video, animation and design; analog photographer Simon Riddell, an expert in large format and collodion wet plate photography; and wedding and commercial photographer and videographer, Nick Church.

The Photography Show & The Video Show will still welcome over 250 of the biggest and best brands in the industry, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and OM System, with over 350 talks and demonstrations taking place from the likes of Cristina Mittermeier, Roberto Valenzuela, Colin Prior and Jack Harries.

The event will also showcase the latest cameras, lenses, bags, printers, filters, film, software and all manner of photo and video equipment – including the likes of the Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab), making their public debut after being announced just last week.

As a mark of respect, The Photography Show & The Video Show will close on Monday 19 for HRH The Queen's funeral.

Opening hours for the show are as follows:

10:00 - 17:00 – Saturday, 17 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Sunday, 18 September

10:00 - 17:00 – Tuesday, 20 September

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW (opens in new tab)

Read more:

The Photography Show 2022: Here's everything you need to know (opens in new tab)

4 new cameras you MUST see at The Photography Show

(opens in new tab)5 talks and demos that I'm most excited about at The Photography Show (opens in new tab)